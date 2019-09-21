WATCH: 'Pitt Special' trick play stuns No. 15 UCF, upset ends Knights' epic winning streak

If you can say one thing about Pitt as a program it's this: The Panthers routinely seem to come out of nowhere and upset one highly ranked program each season. Saturday's victim was No. 15 UCF, a 10-point favorite entering the game, as Pitt pulled off an improbable 35-34 victory thanks to a play that may look familiar to Pennsylvania sports fans.

Pitt secured the win on a go-ahead touchdown pass on fourth down in the final minute of the game near the UCF goal line. Coach Pat Narduzzi, who just this last week took loads of criticism for how he handled the fourth quarter in a 17-10 loss to Penn State, drew up his version of the "Philly Special" coming out of a timeout. After the game, Narduzzi called it the "Pitt Special." The result was an Aaron Mathews pass complete to Kenny Pickett for a 3-yard touchdown.

PITT USING TRICKERATION TO TAKE DOWN PERFECTION????? pic.twitter.com/K610czabBM — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 21, 2019

The loss snaps a 27-game non-bowl winning streak for the Knights, the longest active streak in the FBS. Pitt jumped out to a 21-0 lead and then relinquished that advantage in the second half, seeing UCF jump ahead 24-21. However, the Panthers stuck around just long enough to make the biggest play of the game when it mattered the most. That's a stark contrast to how Narduzzi handled things just one week ago.

