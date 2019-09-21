WATCH: 'Pitt Special' trick play stuns No. 15 UCF, upset ends Knights' epic winning streak
The Panthers shocked the Knights on a trick play in the final minute to score a fourth-down TD pass
If you can say one thing about Pitt as a program it's this: The Panthers routinely seem to come out of nowhere and upset one highly ranked program each season. Saturday's victim was No. 15 UCF, a 10-point favorite entering the game, as Pitt pulled off an improbable 35-34 victory thanks to a play that may look familiar to Pennsylvania sports fans.
Pitt secured the win on a go-ahead touchdown pass on fourth down in the final minute of the game near the UCF goal line. Coach Pat Narduzzi, who just this last week took loads of criticism for how he handled the fourth quarter in a 17-10 loss to Penn State, drew up his version of the "Philly Special" coming out of a timeout. After the game, Narduzzi called it the "Pitt Special." The result was an Aaron Mathews pass complete to Kenny Pickett for a 3-yard touchdown.
The loss snaps a 27-game non-bowl winning streak for the Knights, the longest active streak in the FBS. Pitt jumped out to a 21-0 lead and then relinquished that advantage in the second half, seeing UCF jump ahead 24-21. However, the Panthers stuck around just long enough to make the biggest play of the game when it mattered the most. That's a stark contrast to how Narduzzi handled things just one week ago.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly ...
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Georgia vs. Notre Dame score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Notre Dame visits No. 3 Georgia between the...
-
No. 8 Auburn topples Texas A&M
Gus Malzahn didn't ask much of freshman Bo Nix on Saturday to pick up the win in College Station
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma St. pick, live stream
Texas hasn't beaten Oklahoma State at home since 2008, so will that change on Saturday night?
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 12 Texas hosts Big 12 rival Oklahoma State
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 4
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 4 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan, Harbaugh fail once again
A Big Ten title? Think again. Michigan struggles once more when facing a team of substance