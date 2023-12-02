The 362-pound Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year caught a touchdown for Texas in its Big 12 Championship Game showdown against Oklahoma State on Saturday. T'Vondre Sweat, who normally serves as an immovable boulder on the interior of Texas' defensive line, entered the game as a tight end late in the first quarter and scored to put the Longhorns up 21-7 in the first half.

Sweat's running mate and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Byron Murphy II was also in on the play as a fullback. Sweat, who ran wide open into the end zone, caught quarterback Quinn Ewers' pass on first-and-goal from the 2-yard line for the score. To make the play even more memorable -- Sweat immediately struck the Heisman Trophy pose.

The entire play can be seen below:

In addition to his conference honors, Sweat was named a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top interior lineman in college football. He finished the regular season with 40 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, two sacks and seven quarterback pressures. He also batted down four pass attempts at the line of scrimmage.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has been in his play-calling bag so far in Saturday's Big 12 title game. The Longhorns housed their second touchdown on a triple-reverse play that saw four different offensive players touch the ball and ended with a 24-yard scoring connection between Ewers and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Texas, which went up 28-7 early in the second quarter, is in good shape as it seeks its first Big 12 title -- in its last league game as a Big 12 member before departing for the SEC -- since the conference adopted its current championship game format.