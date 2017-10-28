WATCH: Was this catch a Penn State touchdown or an Ohio State interception?
Refs in the Penn State-Ohio State game had a 'Toucherception' debate on their hands
Well, this call won't be debated at length. Nope. Not one bit.
During the third quarter of Saturday's game between Penn State and Ohio State, Nittany Lions receiver DeAndre Thompkins caught what was ultimately ruled a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trace McSorley.
The thing is ... it was initially ruled an interception by Buckeyes defensive back Denzel Ward. Why? Watch for yourself above.
Here's another angle.
THE INTERCEPTION THAT WASN'T #FOXFieldPasspic.twitter.com/r411cn8PmP— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2017
Thompkins and Ward battled for ball in the end zone and it sure looked like Ward grabbed the ball away at the end. However, if there's a question about possession ties, the offense always gets the nod. And Thompkins did have possession when he went to the ground.
Here are screen shots to give you a look at the progression of the play.
Speaking with a reporter after the game, referee John O'Neill explained the overturn as follows, courtesy of an email from Ohio State:
What went into the decision on the play in the end zone with the overturned call?
"What happened, the offensive receiver had full possession of the ball, brought the ball down and completed the process of a catch. He then rolled over and at that point, the Ohio State defender came on him. By rule, joint possession belongs to the offense."
So there was joint possession on the ground?
"The Penn State receiver had the ball first. He brought the ball down, completed the process of a catch, rolled over at which point the Ohio State defender came down on him."
Ohio State fans will question whether there was enough evidence to overturn the initial call, which is the biggest issue at hand. It ultimately didn't matter in Ohio State's 39-38 win, but it easily could have.
