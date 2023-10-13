The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) in a battle between the Big Ten West leaders on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin has bounced back from a Week 2 loss to Washington State with a three-game winning streak, including a 24-13 win against Rutgers last week. Iowa has won five of its first six games, beating Purdue by six points its last time out. The Hawkeyes have only gone on the road twice this season, beating Iowa State before getting blanked by Penn State.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin is favored by 10 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is set at 34.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Wisconsin. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread: Wisconsin -10

Wisconsin vs. Iowa over/under: 34.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Iowa money line: Wisconsin: -365, Iowa: +282

Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks: See picks here

Wisconsin vs. Iowa live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin is coming off a dominant win over Rutgers, racing out to a 17-0 lead and holding the Scarlet Knights to 275 yards of total offense. Badgers running back Braelon Allen rushed for 101 yards against the Scarlet Knights, and he went over 1,200 yards in each of his first two seasons. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai has completed 64.2% of his passes with three touchdowns, averaging 204.2 yards per game.

The Badgers are scoring more than 30 points per game, giving them more firepower than an Iowa offense that has been held under 27 points in five of its first six games. The Hawkeyes rank last nationally in yards per game (249.2), and they are playing under a backup quarterback. Deacon Hill, who transferred to Iowa after two seasons as a backup at Wisconsin, completed just 6 of 21 passes against Purdue.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa might not have an intimidating passing attack, but running back Kaleb Johnson returned from an injury last week. He produced 134 yards on 17 carries against Purdue, including a 67-yard touchdown run. Johnson is averaging 4.4 yards per carry, while junior running back Leshon Williams is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.

Wisconsin did not cover the 12.5-point spread in its 24-13 win over Rutgers last week, as Mordecai finished with just 145 passing yards. He has thrown three interceptions to his three touchdowns this season, making it difficult to justify backing Wisconsin as a double-digit favorite. Iowa has covered the spread at an 8-3-1 clip in its last 12 games, while Wisconsin has only covered three times in its last nine games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.