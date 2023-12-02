Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy left the Longhorns' 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter. After exiting the game, Worthy returned to the sideline a short time later on crutches and in street clothes. Following the Longhorns' first Big 12 title win since 2009, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian provided a positive update, saying that Worthy's x-rays were negative.

Worthy caught a pass for 10 yards on third-and-11 but appeared to be rolled on by an Oklahoma State defender while going out of bounds during a routine tackle. The junior immediately grabbed his left ankle after the play. He appeared to be trying to plant as he went out of bounds but was unable to stop himself. Texas converted the fourth down on the next play and turned it into a touchdown.

Worthy had six catches for 86 yards in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys as Texas built the huge lead. Quarterback Quinn Ewers set a Big 12 Championship Game record with more than 452 yards passing.

While losing Worthy for any amount of time would have been a significant loss, the Longhorns are deep at the wide receiver position. Texas has three pass-catchers with at least six receptions, including 100-yard performers Adonai Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders. However, Worthy leads Texas with nine targets.

Worthy led the Longhorns with 67 catches for 883 yards and five touchdowns heading into the Big 12 Championship Game.