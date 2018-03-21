2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Final Head-to-Head points mock draft, 12 teams
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last mock to look at, courtesy Scott White and company.
- Draft Prep Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP
- Heath's Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts |
- Scott's Top 100 prospects | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
There has to be a final one, that last chance to test the waters before diving into a new season.
For the Head-to-Head points format, that final one came Wednesday, and I dare say it was our best yet.
For the most part, things have crystallized since our first mock for this format back in November. Picking third, I kept waiting for some insane value to come my way. None did -- not until later, anyway. Everyone knew the score. Everyone did as you'd expect.
Well ... for the most part.
There were still some eyebrow-raising picks, as there are in any draft. Here are some of my takeaways:
- I don't know what to do with the third pick in this format. Nolan Arenado is the safe choice, but in leagues with only 12 teams and 21-man rosters, isn't it worth securing a clearer advantage somewhere? Third base isn't exactly lacking, you know. In categories leagues, particularly the traditional 5x5, I've decided that Trea Turner is the way to go, and he may be in this format as well, seeing as stolen bases are worth two points apiece (he was the best shortstop on a per-game basis last year, so congrats to R.J. White for nabbing him 14th overall). I wanted to see how selecting the best starting pitcher would go, but since nobody did anything too wacky in the first two rounds, I wasn't thrilled with my hitter options thereafter.
- The four super aces all went in Round 1, which is becoming more and more common the closer we get to opening day. Again, third overall probably isn't the best idea because of how it plays out in Rounds 2 or 3, but later in the first round, grabbing a starting pitcher makes sense. It's about as big of an advantage as you can secure at any position.
- Zack Greinke's velocity concerns didn't really lower his price tag round-wise, but they did push him to the back of his tier, making him the 13th starting pitcher selected. It's not something I expect to continue in the regular season, though, and I don't see more risk for him than, say, Luis Severino.
- The humidor hysteria may be subsiding a bit seeing as Paul Goldschmidt went seventh overall and A.J. Pollock in Round 5. Steals aren't essential in this format, remember, so I don't see the upside to taking either in those spots.
- Marcell Ozuna and Justin Upton in Round 6 is something you'll see only in this format, where just three outfielders are required and the high-end pitches who gobble up innings all go for a premium.
- Two good Grapefruit League starts have David Price back in Fantasy owners' good graces. He looks healthy, sounds confident and still has ace upside, but Round 6 isn't much of a discount given his elbow troubles of a year ago. Still, the paucity of pitchers with honest-to-goodness ace potential -- the ability to miss bats over 200 innings, basically -- would have had me weighing the risks just a round later.
- Justin Turner's fractured wrist has spawned many a doomsday prophet, but Matt Williams of FantasyPros isn't one of them, grabbing him only a round or two later than he was going when healthy. Personally, I don't think it's a bad pick, but I also suspect Turner will be back before the end of April. I would have liked to see where he would have gone if no one shared my optimism.
- Shohei Ohtani hasn't offered much reason for optimism this spring and is at risk of beginning the year in the minors, but Razzball's malamoney was undeterred. Round 8 is about as early as I've seen Ohtani go in a 12-team league.
- After pointing out on Twitter this weekend that Ronald Acuna's average draft position was rising by the day and he might sneak into the top 70 before too long, I somehow nabbed him in Round 10. I suspect the three-outfielder, points-based format had something to do with it and not so much his recent reassignment to minor-league camp, which was expected all along. If I'm wrong, though, it's a big break for us Acuna believers who expect to have a stud outfielder by the third week of the season.
- Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Lucas Giolito, Sean Newcomb, Mike Foltynewicz, Marco Estrada and Jake Junis are all pitchers who are picking up steam this spring, and I think it shows in this draft. A month ago, they might have all gone undrafted.
So who were responsible for these picks? Here's the full cast of characters:
- Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Scott White, CBS Sports
- Michael Florio, Frank Stampfl, Gregg Sussman, Fantasy BFFs
- Igor Mello, CBS Sports
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- malomoney, Razzball
- Matt Williams, FantasyPros
- Paul Martin, Lenny Melnick Fantasy Sports
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- R.J. White, CBS sports
- George Maselli, CBS Sports
And the scoring, just so we're all on the same page:
|
Hitter Stats
|
Pitcher Stats
|
Single
|
1 pt
|
Win
|
7 pts
|
Double
|
2 pts
|
Loss
|
-5 pts
|
Triple
|
3 pts
|
Save
|
7 pts
|
Home run
|
4 pts
|
Quality start
|
3 pts
|
RBI
|
1 pt
|
Inning
|
3 pts
|
Run
|
1 pt
|
Strikeout
|
0.5 pts
|
Walk
|
1 pt
|
Walk
|
-1 pt
|
Strikeout
|
-0.5 pt
|
Earned run
|
-1 pt
|
Hit by pitch
|
1 pt
|
Hit
|
-1 pt
|
Stolen base
|
2 pts
|
Hit batter
|
-1 pt
|
Caught stealing
|
-1 pt
Let's make it happen.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Mike Kuchera
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|Scott White
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|4
|Fantasy BFFs
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|5
|Igor Mello
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|6
|Adam Aizer
|M. Betts RF BOS
|7
|malamoney
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|8
|Matt Williams
|B. Harper RF WAS
|9
|Paul Martin
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|10
|Chris Towers
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|11
|R.J. White
|C. Sale SP BOS
|12
|George Maselli
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|George Maselli
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|14
|R.J. White
|T. Turner SS WAS
|15
|Chris Towers
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|16
|Paul Martin
|A. Judge RF NYY
|17
|Matt Williams
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|18
|malamoney
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|19
|Adam Aizer
|C. Correa SS HOU
|20
|Igor Mello
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|21
|Fantasy BFFs
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|22
|Scott White
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|23
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|24
|Mike Kuchera
|J. Martinez RF BOS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Mike Kuchera
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|26
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Springer CF HOU
|27
|Scott White
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|28
|Fantasy BFFs
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|29
|Igor Mello
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|30
|Adam Aizer
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|31
|malamoney
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|32
|Matt Williams
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|33
|Paul Martin
|L. Severino SP NYY
|34
|Chris Towers
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|35
|R.J. White
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|36
|George Maselli
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|George Maselli
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|38
|R.J. White
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|39
|Chris Towers
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|40
|Paul Martin
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|41
|Matt Williams
|C. Seager SS LAD
|42
|malamoney
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|43
|Adam Aizer
|C. Archer SP TB
|44
|Igor Mello
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|45
|Fantasy BFFs
|C. Yelich CF MIL
|46
|Scott White
|R. Ray SP ARI
|47
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|48
|Mike Kuchera
|C. Martinez SP STL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Mike Kuchera
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|50
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|51
|Scott White
|T. Pham LF STL
|52
|Fantasy BFFs
|A. Nola SP PHI
|53
|Igor Mello
|S. Marte LF PIT
|54
|Adam Aizer
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|55
|malamoney
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|56
|Matt Williams
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|57
|Paul Martin
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|58
|Chris Towers
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|59
|R.J. White
|B. Posey C SF
|60
|George Maselli
|K. Davis LF OAK
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|George Maselli
|J. Upton LF LAA
|62
|R.J. White
|Z. Godley SP ARI
|63
|Chris Towers
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|64
|Paul Martin
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|65
|Matt Williams
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|66
|malamoney
|W. Contreras C CHC
|67
|Adam Aizer
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|68
|Igor Mello
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|69
|Fantasy BFFs
|G. Cole SP HOU
|70
|Scott White
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|71
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Price SP BOS
|72
|Mike Kuchera
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Mike Kuchera
|T. Shaw 3B MIL
|74
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Taylor CF LAD
|75
|Scott White
|C. Santana 1B PHI
|76
|Fantasy BFFs
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|77
|Igor Mello
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|78
|Adam Aizer
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|79
|malamoney
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|80
|Matt Williams
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|81
|Paul Martin
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|82
|Chris Towers
|J. Segura SS SEA
|83
|R.J. White
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|84
|George Maselli
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|George Maselli
|S. Gray SP NYY
|86
|R.J. White
|J. Arrieta SP PHI
|87
|Chris Towers
|J. Lester SP CHC
|88
|Paul Martin
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|89
|Matt Williams
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|90
|malamoney
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|91
|Adam Aizer
|M. Carpenter 1B STL
|92
|Igor Mello
|R. Braun LF MIL
|93
|Fantasy BFFs
|L. Cain CF MIL
|94
|Scott White
|A. Wood SP LAD
|95
|Phil Ponebshek
|P. DeJong SS STL
|96
|Mike Kuchera
|S. Perez C KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Mike Kuchera
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|98
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Puig RF LAD
|99
|Scott White
|J. Cueto SP SF
|100
|Fantasy BFFs
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|101
|Igor Mello
|G. Gonzalez SP WAS
|102
|Adam Aizer
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|103
|malamoney
|D. LeMahieu 2B COL
|104
|Matt Williams
|C. Knebel RP MIL
|105
|Paul Martin
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|106
|Chris Towers
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|107
|R.J. White
|K. Giles RP HOU
|108
|George Maselli
|F. Rivero RP PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|George Maselli
|W. Myers 1B SD
|110
|R.J. White
|R. Hill SP LAD
|111
|Chris Towers
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|112
|Paul Martin
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|113
|Matt Williams
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|114
|malamoney
|E. Inciarte CF ATL
|115
|Adam Aizer
|A. Eaton CF WAS
|116
|Igor Mello
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|117
|Fantasy BFFs
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|118
|Scott White
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|119
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|120
|Mike Kuchera
|C. Allen RP CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Mike Kuchera
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|122
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Santana RF MIL
|123
|Scott White
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|124
|Fantasy BFFs
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|125
|Igor Mello
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|126
|Adam Aizer
|L. Weaver SP STL
|127
|malamoney
|J. Gray SP COL
|128
|Matt Williams
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|129
|Paul Martin
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|130
|Chris Towers
|J. Bruce RF NYM
|131
|R.J. White
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|132
|George Maselli
|W. Ramos C TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|George Maselli
|B. Hand RP SD
|134
|R.J. White
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|135
|Chris Towers
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|136
|Paul Martin
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|137
|Matt Williams
|W. Davis RP COL
|138
|malamoney
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|139
|Adam Aizer
|E. Gattis C HOU
|140
|Igor Mello
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|141
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Realmuto C MIA
|142
|Scott White
|C. Morton SP HOU
|143
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|144
|Mike Kuchera
|E. Thames 1B MIL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Mike Kuchera
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|146
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Hader RP MIL
|147
|Scott White
|C. Anderson SP MIL
|148
|Fantasy BFFs
|B. Morrow RP CHC
|149
|Igor Mello
|J. Teheran SP ATL
|150
|Adam Aizer
|B. Snell SP TB
|151
|malamoney
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|152
|Matt Williams
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|153
|Paul Martin
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|154
|Chris Towers
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|155
|R.J. White
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|156
|George Maselli
|T. Story SS COL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|George Maselli
|I. Happ CF CHC
|158
|R.J. White
|A. Jones CF BAL
|159
|Chris Towers
|J. Taillon SP PIT
|160
|Paul Martin
|G. Richards SP LAA
|161
|Matt Williams
|D. Duffy SP KC
|162
|malamoney
|A. Colome RP TB
|163
|Adam Aizer
|M. Minor RP TEX
|164
|Igor Mello
|M. Melancon RP SF
|165
|Fantasy BFFs
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|166
|Scott White
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|167
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Happ SP TOR
|168
|Mike Kuchera
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Mike Kuchera
|R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
|170
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Molina C STL
|171
|Scott White
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|172
|Fantasy BFFs
|P. Corbin SP ARI
|173
|Igor Mello
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|174
|Adam Aizer
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|175
|malamoney
|D. Lamet SP SD
|176
|Matt Williams
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|177
|Paul Martin
|J. Faria SP TB
|178
|Chris Towers
|J. Musgrove RP PIT
|179
|R.J. White
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|180
|George Maselli
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|George Maselli
|A. Duvall LF CIN
|182
|R.J. White
|T. Walker SP ARI
|183
|Chris Towers
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|184
|Paul Martin
|J. Lamb 3B ARI
|185
|Matt Williams
|T. Roark SP WAS
|186
|malamoney
|A. Reyes SP STL
|187
|Adam Aizer
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|188
|Igor Mello
|S. Souza RF ARI
|189
|Fantasy BFFs
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|190
|Scott White
|J. Familia RP NYM
|191
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Harvey SP NYM
|192
|Mike Kuchera
|T. Chatwood SP CHC
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Mike Kuchera
|Z. Davies SP MIL
|194
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Margot CF SD
|195
|Scott White
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|196
|Fantasy BFFs
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|197
|Igor Mello
|S. Matz SP NYM
|198
|Adam Aizer
|L. Lynn SP MIN
|199
|malamoney
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|200
|Matt Williams
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|201
|Paul Martin
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|202
|Chris Towers
|H. Neris RP PHI
|203
|R.J. White
|D. Fowler CF STL
|204
|George Maselli
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|George Maselli
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|206
|R.J. White
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|207
|Chris Towers
|E. Longoria 3B SF
|208
|Paul Martin
|M. Wacha SP STL
|209
|Matt Williams
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|210
|malamoney
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|211
|Adam Aizer
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|212
|Igor Mello
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|213
|Fantasy BFFs
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|214
|Scott White
|S. Gennett 2B CIN
|215
|Phil Ponebshek
|I. Desmond LF COL
|216
|Mike Kuchera
|K. Herrera RP KC
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Mike Kuchera
|J. Bour 1B MIA
|218
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|219
|Scott White
|Y. Grandal C LAD
|220
|Fantasy BFFs
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|221
|Igor Mello
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|222
|Adam Aizer
|M. Franco 3B PHI
|223
|malamoney
|A. Vizcaino RP ATL
|224
|Matt Williams
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|225
|Paul Martin
|M. Semien SS OAK
|226
|Chris Towers
|S. Newcomb SP ATL
|227
|R.J. White
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|228
|George Maselli
|A. Minter RP ATL
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|George Maselli
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|230
|R.J. White
|E. Santana SP MIN
|231
|Chris Towers
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|232
|Paul Martin
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|233
|Matt Williams
|J. Lucroy C OAK
|234
|malamoney
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|235
|Adam Aizer
|T. Glasnow SP PIT
|236
|Igor Mello
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|237
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Junis SP KC
|238
|Scott White
|B. Brach RP BAL
|239
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|240
|Mike Kuchera
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Mike Kuchera
|B. Hamilton CF CIN
|242
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|243
|Scott White
|G. Holland RP COL
|244
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|245
|Igor Mello
|C. Gonzalez RF COL
|246
|Adam Aizer
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|247
|malamoney
|L. Brinson CF MIA
|248
|Matt Williams
|M. Leake SP SEA
|249
|Paul Martin
|A. Barnes C LAD
|250
|Chris Towers
|W. Castillo C CHW
|251
|R.J. White
|J. Martinez LF STL
|252
|George Maselli
|C. Sabathia SP NYY
|Mike Kuchera
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|24
|J. Martinez RF BOS
|3
|25
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|4
|48
|C. Martinez SP STL
|5
|49
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|6
|72
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|7
|73
|T. Shaw 3B MIL
|8
|96
|S. Perez C KC
|9
|97
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|10
|120
|C. Allen RP CLE
|11
|121
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|12
|144
|E. Thames 1B MIL
|13
|145
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|14
|168
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|15
|169
|R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
|16
|192
|T. Chatwood SP CHC
|17
|193
|Z. Davies SP MIL
|18
|216
|K. Herrera RP KC
|19
|217
|J. Bour 1B MIA
|20
|240
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|21
|241
|B. Hamilton CF CIN
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|23
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|3
|26
|G. Springer CF HOU
|4
|47
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|5
|50
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|6
|71
|D. Price SP BOS
|7
|74
|C. Taylor CF LAD
|8
|95
|P. DeJong SS STL
|9
|98
|Y. Puig RF LAD
|10
|119
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|11
|122
|D. Santana RF MIL
|12
|143
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|13
|146
|J. Hader RP MIL
|14
|167
|J. Happ SP TOR
|15
|170
|Y. Molina C STL
|16
|191
|M. Harvey SP NYM
|17
|194
|M. Margot CF SD
|18
|215
|I. Desmond LF COL
|19
|218
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|20
|239
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|21
|242
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|2
|22
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|27
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|4
|46
|R. Ray SP ARI
|5
|51
|T. Pham LF STL
|6
|70
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|7
|75
|C. Santana 1B PHI
|8
|94
|A. Wood SP LAD
|9
|99
|J. Cueto SP SF
|10
|118
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|11
|123
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|12
|142
|C. Morton SP HOU
|13
|147
|C. Anderson SP MIL
|14
|166
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|15
|171
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|16
|190
|J. Familia RP NYM
|17
|195
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|18
|214
|S. Gennett 2B CIN
|19
|219
|Y. Grandal C LAD
|20
|238
|B. Brach RP BAL
|21
|243
|G. Holland RP COL
|Fantasy BFFs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|2
|21
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|3
|28
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|4
|45
|C. Yelich CF MIL
|5
|52
|A. Nola SP PHI
|6
|69
|G. Cole SP HOU
|7
|76
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|8
|93
|L. Cain CF MIL
|9
|100
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|10
|117
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|11
|124
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|12
|141
|J. Realmuto C MIA
|13
|148
|B. Morrow RP CHC
|14
|165
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|15
|172
|P. Corbin SP ARI
|16
|189
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|17
|196
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|18
|213
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|19
|220
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|20
|237
|J. Junis SP KC
|21
|244
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|Igor Mello
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|2
|20
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|3
|29
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|4
|44
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|5
|53
|S. Marte LF PIT
|6
|68
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|7
|77
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|8
|92
|R. Braun LF MIL
|9
|101
|G. Gonzalez SP WAS
|10
|116
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|11
|125
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|12
|140
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|13
|149
|J. Teheran SP ATL
|14
|164
|M. Melancon RP SF
|15
|173
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|16
|188
|S. Souza RF ARI
|17
|197
|S. Matz SP NYM
|18
|212
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|19
|221
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|20
|236
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|21
|245
|C. Gonzalez RF COL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|19
|C. Correa SS HOU
|3
|30
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|4
|43
|C. Archer SP TB
|5
|54
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|6
|67
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|7
|78
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|8
|91
|M. Carpenter 1B STL
|9
|102
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|10
|115
|A. Eaton CF WAS
|11
|126
|L. Weaver SP STL
|12
|139
|E. Gattis C HOU
|13
|150
|B. Snell SP TB
|14
|163
|M. Minor RP TEX
|15
|174
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|16
|187
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|17
|198
|L. Lynn SP MIN
|18
|211
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|19
|222
|M. Franco 3B PHI
|20
|235
|T. Glasnow SP PIT
|21
|246
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|malamoney
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|2
|18
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|3
|31
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|4
|42
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|5
|55
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|6
|66
|W. Contreras C CHC
|7
|79
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|8
|90
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|9
|103
|D. LeMahieu 2B COL
|10
|114
|E. Inciarte CF ATL
|11
|127
|J. Gray SP COL
|12
|138
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|13
|151
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|14
|162
|A. Colome RP TB
|15
|175
|D. Lamet SP SD
|16
|186
|A. Reyes SP STL
|17
|199
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|18
|210
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|19
|223
|A. Vizcaino RP ATL
|20
|234
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|21
|247
|L. Brinson CF MIA
|Matt Williams
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|B. Harper RF WAS
|2
|17
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|3
|32
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|4
|41
|C. Seager SS LAD
|5
|56
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|6
|65
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|7
|80
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|8
|89
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|9
|104
|C. Knebel RP MIL
|10
|113
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|11
|128
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|12
|137
|W. Davis RP COL
|13
|152
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|14
|161
|D. Duffy SP KC
|15
|176
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|16
|185
|T. Roark SP WAS
|17
|200
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|18
|209
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|19
|224
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|20
|233
|J. Lucroy C OAK
|21
|248
|M. Leake SP SEA
|Paul Martin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|2
|16
|A. Judge RF NYY
|3
|33
|L. Severino SP NYY
|4
|40
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|5
|57
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|6
|64
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|7
|81
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|8
|88
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|9
|105
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|10
|112
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|11
|129
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|12
|136
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|13
|153
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|14
|160
|G. Richards SP LAA
|15
|177
|J. Faria SP TB
|16
|184
|J. Lamb 3B ARI
|17
|201
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|18
|208
|M. Wacha SP STL
|19
|225
|M. Semien SS OAK
|20
|232
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|21
|249
|A. Barnes C LAD
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|2
|15
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|3
|34
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|4
|39
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|5
|58
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|6
|63
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|7
|82
|J. Segura SS SEA
|8
|87
|J. Lester SP CHC
|9
|106
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|10
|111
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|11
|130
|J. Bruce RF NYM
|12
|135
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|13
|154
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|14
|159
|J. Taillon SP PIT
|15
|178
|J. Musgrove RP PIT
|16
|183
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|17
|202
|H. Neris RP PHI
|18
|207
|E. Longoria 3B SF
|19
|226
|S. Newcomb SP ATL
|20
|231
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|21
|250
|W. Castillo C CHW
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Sale SP BOS
|2
|14
|T. Turner SS WAS
|3
|35
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|4
|38
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|5
|59
|B. Posey C SF
|6
|62
|Z. Godley SP ARI
|7
|83
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|8
|86
|J. Arrieta SP PHI
|9
|107
|K. Giles RP HOU
|10
|110
|R. Hill SP LAD
|11
|131
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|12
|134
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|13
|155
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|14
|158
|A. Jones CF BAL
|15
|179
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|16
|182
|T. Walker SP ARI
|17
|203
|D. Fowler CF STL
|18
|206
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|19
|227
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|20
|230
|E. Santana SP MIN
|21
|251
|J. Martinez LF STL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|2
|13
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|3
|36
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|4
|37
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|5
|60
|K. Davis LF OAK
|6
|61
|J. Upton LF LAA
|7
|84
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|8
|85
|S. Gray SP NYY
|9
|108
|F. Rivero RP PIT
|10
|109
|W. Myers 1B SD
|11
|132
|W. Ramos C TB
|12
|133
|B. Hand RP SD
|13
|156
|T. Story SS COL
|14
|157
|I. Happ CF CHC
|15
|180
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|16
|181
|A. Duvall LF CIN
|17
|204
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|18
|205
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|19
|228
|A. Minter RP ATL
|20
|229
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|21
|252
|C. Sabathia SP NYY
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...