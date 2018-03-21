Play

2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Final Head-to-Head points mock draft, 12 teams

Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last mock to look at, courtesy Scott White and company.

There has to be a final one, that last chance to test the waters before diving into a new season.

For the Head-to-Head points format, that final one came Wednesday, and I dare say it was our best yet. 

For the most part, things have crystallized since our first mock for this format back in November. Picking third, I kept waiting for some insane value to come my way. None did -- not until later, anyway. Everyone knew the score. Everyone did as you'd expect.

Well ... for the most part.

There were still some eyebrow-raising picks, as there are in any draft. Here are some of my takeaways:

  • I don't know what to do with the third pick in this format. Nolan Arenado is the safe choice, but in leagues with only 12 teams and 21-man rosters, isn't it worth securing a clearer advantage somewhere? Third base isn't exactly lacking, you know. In categories leagues, particularly the traditional 5x5, I've decided that Trea Turner is the way to go, and he may be in this format as well, seeing as stolen bases are worth two points apiece (he was the best shortstop on a per-game basis last year, so congrats to R.J. White for nabbing him 14th overall). I wanted to see how selecting the best starting pitcher would go, but since nobody did anything too wacky in the first two rounds, I wasn't thrilled with my hitter options thereafter.
  • The four super aces all went in Round 1, which is becoming more and more common the closer we get to opening day. Again, third overall probably isn't the best idea because of how it plays out in Rounds 2 or 3, but later in the first round, grabbing a starting pitcher makes sense. It's about as big of an advantage as you can secure at any position.
  • Zack Greinke's velocity concerns didn't really lower his price tag round-wise, but they did push him to the back of his tier, making him the 13th starting pitcher selected. It's not something I expect to continue in the regular season, though, and I don't see more risk for him than, say, Luis Severino.
  • The humidor hysteria may be subsiding a bit seeing as Paul Goldschmidt went seventh overall and A.J. Pollock in Round 5. Steals aren't essential in this format, remember, so I don't see the upside to taking either in those spots.
  • Marcell Ozuna and Justin Upton in Round 6 is something you'll see only in this format, where just three outfielders are required and the high-end pitches who gobble up innings all go for a premium.
  • Two good Grapefruit League starts have David Price back in Fantasy owners' good graces. He looks healthy, sounds confident and still has ace upside, but Round 6 isn't much of a discount given his elbow troubles of a year ago. Still, the paucity of pitchers with honest-to-goodness ace potential -- the ability to miss bats over 200 innings, basically -- would have had me weighing the risks just a round later.
  • Justin Turner's fractured wrist has spawned many a doomsday prophet, but Matt Williams of FantasyPros isn't one of them, grabbing him only a round or two later than he was going when healthy. Personally, I don't think it's a bad pick, but I also suspect Turner will be back before the end of April. I would have liked to see where he would have gone if no one shared my optimism.
  • Shohei Ohtani hasn't offered much reason for optimism this spring and is at risk of beginning the year in the minors, but Razzball's malamoney was undeterred. Round 8 is about as early as I've seen Ohtani go in a 12-team league.
  • After pointing out on Twitter this weekend that Ronald Acuna's average draft position was rising by the day and he might sneak into the top 70 before too long, I somehow nabbed him in Round 10. I suspect the three-outfielder, points-based format had something to do with it and not so much his recent reassignment to minor-league camp, which was expected all along. If I'm wrong, though, it's a big break for us Acuna believers who expect to have a stud outfielder by the third week of the season.
  • Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Lucas Giolito, Sean Newcomb, Mike Foltynewicz, Marco Estrada and Jake Junis are all pitchers who are picking up steam this spring, and I think it shows in this draft. A month ago, they might have all gone undrafted.

So who were responsible for these picks? Here's the full cast of characters:

  1. Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
  2. Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
  3. Scott White, CBS Sports
  4. Michael Florio, Frank Stampfl, Gregg Sussman, Fantasy BFFs
  5. Igor Mello, CBS Sports
  6. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  7. malomoney, Razzball
  8. Matt Williams, FantasyPros
  9. Paul Martin, Lenny Melnick Fantasy Sports
  10. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  11. R.J. White, CBS sports
  12. George Maselli, CBS Sports

And the scoring, just so we're all on the same page:

Hitter Stats

Pitcher Stats

Single

1 pt

Win

7 pts

Double

2 pts

Loss

-5 pts

Triple

3 pts

Save

7 pts

Home run

4 pts

Quality start

3 pts

RBI

1 pt

Inning

3 pts

Run

1 pt

Strikeout

0.5 pts

Walk

1 pt

Walk

-1 pt

Strikeout

-0.5 pt

Earned run

-1 pt

Hit by pitch

1 pt

Hit

-1 pt

Stolen base

2 pts

Hit batter

-1 pt

Caught stealing

-1 pt

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Mike Kuchera M. Trout CF LAA
2 Phil Ponebshek J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 Scott White C. Kershaw SP LAD
4 Fantasy BFFs N. Arenado 3B COL
5 Igor Mello C. Blackmon CF COL
6 Adam Aizer M. Betts RF BOS
7 malamoney P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
8 Matt Williams B. Harper RF WAS
9 Paul Martin M. Scherzer SP WAS
10 Chris Towers C. Kluber SP CLE
11 R.J. White C. Sale SP BOS
12 George Maselli M. Machado 3B BAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Maselli G. Stanton RF NYY
14 R.J. White T. Turner SS WAS
15 Chris Towers J. Votto 1B CIN
16 Paul Martin A. Judge RF NYY
17 Matt Williams K. Bryant 3B CHC
18 malamoney A. Rizzo 1B CHC
19 Adam Aizer C. Correa SS HOU
20 Igor Mello F. Lindor SS CLE
21 Fantasy BFFs F. Freeman 1B ATL
22 Scott White J. Ramirez 3B CLE
23 Phil Ponebshek M. Bumgarner SP SF
24 Mike Kuchera J. Martinez RF BOS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Mike Kuchera J. Verlander SP HOU
26 Phil Ponebshek G. Springer CF HOU
27 Scott White C. Bellinger 1B LAD
28 Fantasy BFFs N. Syndergaard SP NYM
29 Igor Mello G. Sanchez C NYY
30 Adam Aizer J. Donaldson 3B TOR
31 malamoney S. Strasburg SP WAS
32 Matt Williams J. deGrom SP NYM
33 Paul Martin L. Severino SP NYY
34 Chris Towers B. Dozier 2B MIN
35 R.J. White J. Abreu 1B CHW
36 George Maselli C. Carrasco SP CLE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Maselli Y. Darvish SP CHC
38 R.J. White A. Rendon 3B WAS
39 Chris Towers Z. Greinke SP ARI
40 Paul Martin R. Hoskins LF PHI
41 Matt Williams C. Seager SS LAD
42 malamoney A. Bregman 3B HOU
43 Adam Aizer C. Archer SP TB
44 Igor Mello E. Encarnacion DH CLE
45 Fantasy BFFs C. Yelich CF MIL
46 Scott White R. Ray SP ARI
47 Phil Ponebshek K. Jansen RP LAD
48 Mike Kuchera C. Martinez SP STL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Mike Kuchera A. Benintendi LF BOS
50 Phil Ponebshek D. Keuchel SP HOU
51 Scott White T. Pham LF STL
52 Fantasy BFFs A. Nola SP PHI
53 Igor Mello S. Marte LF PIT
54 Adam Aizer J. Paxton SP SEA
55 malamoney J. Quintana SP CHC
56 Matt Williams A. Pollock CF ARI
57 Paul Martin C. Kimbrel RP BOS
58 Chris Towers N. Cruz DH SEA
59 R.J. White B. Posey C SF
60 George Maselli K. Davis LF OAK
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Maselli J. Upton LF LAA
62 R.J. White Z. Godley SP ARI
63 Chris Towers A. McCutchen CF SF
64 Paul Martin M. Ozuna LF STL
65 Matt Williams D. Murphy 2B WAS
66 malamoney W. Contreras C CHC
67 Adam Aizer M. Tanaka SP NYY
68 Igor Mello D. Gordon 2B SEA
69 Fantasy BFFs G. Cole SP HOU
70 Scott White E. Andrus SS TEX
71 Phil Ponebshek D. Price SP BOS
72 Mike Kuchera J. Schoop 2B BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Mike Kuchera T. Shaw 3B MIL
74 Phil Ponebshek C. Taylor CF LAD
75 Scott White C. Santana 1B PHI
76 Fantasy BFFs Y. Cespedes LF NYM
77 Igor Mello R. Devers 3B BOS
78 Adam Aizer A. Chapman RP NYY
79 malamoney X. Bogaerts SS BOS
80 Matt Williams L. McCullers SP HOU
81 Paul Martin R. Osuna RP TOR
82 Chris Towers J. Segura SS SEA
83 R.J. White W. Merrifield 2B KC
84 George Maselli M. Cabrera 1B DET
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Maselli S. Gray SP NYY
86 R.J. White J. Arrieta SP PHI
87 Chris Towers J. Lester SP CHC
88 Paul Martin L. Castillo SP CIN
89 Matt Williams J. Turner 3B LAD
90 malamoney S. Ohtani SP LAA
91 Adam Aizer M. Carpenter 1B STL
92 Igor Mello R. Braun LF MIL
93 Fantasy BFFs L. Cain CF MIL
94 Scott White A. Wood SP LAD
95 Phil Ponebshek P. DeJong SS STL
96 Mike Kuchera S. Perez C KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Mike Kuchera D. Gregorius SS NYY
98 Phil Ponebshek Y. Puig RF LAD
99 Scott White J. Cueto SP SF
100 Fantasy BFFs R. Cano 2B SEA
101 Igor Mello G. Gonzalez SP WAS
102 Adam Aizer M. Stroman SP TOR
103 malamoney D. LeMahieu 2B COL
104 Matt Williams C. Knebel RP MIL
105 Paul Martin O. Albies 2B ATL
106 Chris Towers J. Samardzija SP SF
107 R.J. White K. Giles RP HOU
108 George Maselli F. Rivero RP PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Maselli W. Myers 1B SD
110 R.J. White R. Hill SP LAD
111 Chris Towers R. Iglesias RP CIN
112 Paul Martin J. Gallo 3B TEX
113 Matt Williams B. Buxton CF MIN
114 malamoney E. Inciarte CF ATL
115 Adam Aizer A. Eaton CF WAS
116 Igor Mello T. Bauer SP CLE
117 Fantasy BFFs K. Hendricks SP CHC
118 Scott White R. Acuna CF ATL
119 Phil Ponebshek M. Moustakas 3B KC
120 Mike Kuchera C. Allen RP CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Mike Kuchera M. Sano 3B MIN
122 Phil Ponebshek D. Santana RF MIL
123 Scott White E. Hosmer 1B SD
124 Fantasy BFFs S. Doolittle RP WAS
125 Igor Mello C. Hamels SP TEX
126 Adam Aizer L. Weaver SP STL
127 malamoney J. Gray SP COL
128 Matt Williams R. Porcello SP BOS
129 Paul Martin M. Olson 1B OAK
130 Chris Towers J. Bruce RF NYM
131 R.J. White E. Diaz RP SEA
132 George Maselli W. Ramos C TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Maselli B. Hand RP SD
134 R.J. White J. Berrios SP MIN
135 Chris Towers A. Beltre 3B TEX
136 Paul Martin M. Gonzalez LF HOU
137 Matt Williams W. Davis RP COL
138 malamoney N. Castellanos 3B DET
139 Adam Aizer E. Gattis C HOU
140 Igor Mello B. Treinen RP OAK
141 Fantasy BFFs J. Realmuto C MIA
142 Scott White C. Morton SP HOU
143 Phil Ponebshek J. Smoak 1B TOR
144 Mike Kuchera E. Thames 1B MIL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Mike Kuchera D. Bundy SP BAL
146 Phil Ponebshek J. Hader RP MIL
147 Scott White C. Anderson SP MIL
148 Fantasy BFFs B. Morrow RP CHC
149 Igor Mello J. Teheran SP ATL
150 Adam Aizer B. Snell SP TB
151 malamoney N. Mazara RF TEX
152 Matt Williams J. Bell 1B PIT
153 Paul Martin K. Schwarber LF CHC
154 Chris Towers G. Polanco RF PIT
155 R.J. White E. Rosario LF MIN
156 George Maselli T. Story SS COL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Maselli I. Happ CF CHC
158 R.J. White A. Jones CF BAL
159 Chris Towers J. Taillon SP PIT
160 Paul Martin G. Richards SP LAA
161 Matt Williams D. Duffy SP KC
162 malamoney A. Colome RP TB
163 Adam Aizer M. Minor RP TEX
164 Igor Mello M. Melancon RP SF
165 Fantasy BFFs M. Clevinger SP CLE
166 Scott White M. Fulmer SP DET
167 Phil Ponebshek J. Happ SP TOR
168 Mike Kuchera G. Bird 1B NYY
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Mike Kuchera R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
170 Phil Ponebshek Y. Molina C STL
171 Scott White K. Seager 3B SEA
172 Fantasy BFFs P. Corbin SP ARI
173 Igor Mello A. Sanchez SP TOR
174 Adam Aizer B. Gardner LF NYY
175 malamoney D. Lamet SP SD
176 Matt Williams R. Odor 2B TEX
177 Paul Martin J. Faria SP TB
178 Chris Towers J. Musgrove RP PIT
179 R.J. White K. Gausman SP BAL
180 George Maselli Y. Moncada 2B CHW
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 George Maselli A. Duvall LF CIN
182 R.J. White T. Walker SP ARI
183 Chris Towers M. Brantley LF CLE
184 Paul Martin J. Lamb 3B ARI
185 Matt Williams T. Roark SP WAS
186 malamoney A. Reyes SP STL
187 Adam Aizer E. Nunez 3B BOS
188 Igor Mello S. Souza RF ARI
189 Fantasy BFFs E. Suarez 3B CIN
190 Scott White J. Familia RP NYM
191 Phil Ponebshek M. Harvey SP NYM
192 Mike Kuchera T. Chatwood SP CHC
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Mike Kuchera Z. Davies SP MIL
194 Phil Ponebshek M. Margot CF SD
195 Scott White L. Giolito SP CHW
196 Fantasy BFFs M. Conforto LF NYM
197 Igor Mello S. Matz SP NYM
198 Adam Aizer L. Lynn SP MIN
199 malamoney K. Maeda SP LAD
200 Matt Williams D. Salazar SP CLE
201 Paul Martin J. Montgomery SP NYY
202 Chris Towers H. Neris RP PHI
203 R.J. White D. Fowler CF STL
204 George Maselli M. Estrada SP TOR
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 George Maselli E. Rodriguez SP BOS
206 R.J. White D. Pomeranz SP BOS
207 Chris Towers E. Longoria 3B SF
208 Paul Martin M. Wacha SP STL
209 Matt Williams A. Rosario SS NYM
210 malamoney M. Kopech SP CHW
211 Adam Aizer D. DeShields LF TEX
212 Igor Mello I. Kinsler 2B LAA
213 Fantasy BFFs Z. Cozart SS LAA
214 Scott White S. Gennett 2B CIN
215 Phil Ponebshek I. Desmond LF COL
216 Mike Kuchera K. Herrera RP KC
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Mike Kuchera J. Bour 1B MIA
218 Phil Ponebshek L. Gohara SP ATL
219 Scott White Y. Grandal C LAD
220 Fantasy BFFs S. Manaea SP OAK
221 Igor Mello J. Odorizzi SP MIN
222 Adam Aizer M. Franco 3B PHI
223 malamoney A. Vizcaino RP ATL
224 Matt Williams T. Mancini LF BAL
225 Paul Martin M. Semien SS OAK
226 Chris Towers S. Newcomb SP ATL
227 R.J. White A. Hicks CF NYY
228 George Maselli A. Minter RP ATL
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 George Maselli M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
230 R.J. White E. Santana SP MIN
231 Chris Towers F. Hernandez SP SEA
232 Paul Martin R. Lopez SP CHW
233 Matt Williams J. Lucroy C OAK
234 malamoney J. Baez 2B CHC
235 Adam Aizer T. Glasnow SP PIT
236 Igor Mello Z. Britton RP BAL
237 Fantasy BFFs J. Junis SP KC
238 Scott White B. Brach RP BAL
239 Phil Ponebshek Y. Solarte 2B TOR
240 Mike Kuchera K. Calhoun RF LAA
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Mike Kuchera B. Hamilton CF CIN
242 Phil Ponebshek A. Bradley RP ARI
243 Scott White G. Holland RP COL
244 Fantasy BFFs J. Kipnis 2B CLE
245 Igor Mello C. Gonzalez RF COL
246 Adam Aizer C. Davis 1B BAL
247 malamoney L. Brinson CF MIA
248 Matt Williams M. Leake SP SEA
249 Paul Martin A. Barnes C LAD
250 Chris Towers W. Castillo C CHW
251 R.J. White J. Martinez LF STL
252 George Maselli C. Sabathia SP NYY
Team by Team
Mike Kuchera
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 24 J. Martinez RF BOS
3 25 J. Verlander SP HOU
4 48 C. Martinez SP STL
5 49 A. Benintendi LF BOS
6 72 J. Schoop 2B BAL
7 73 T. Shaw 3B MIL
8 96 S. Perez C KC
9 97 D. Gregorius SS NYY
10 120 C. Allen RP CLE
11 121 M. Sano 3B MIN
12 144 E. Thames 1B MIL
13 145 D. Bundy SP BAL
14 168 G. Bird 1B NYY
15 169 R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
16 192 T. Chatwood SP CHC
17 193 Z. Davies SP MIL
18 216 K. Herrera RP KC
19 217 J. Bour 1B MIA
20 240 K. Calhoun RF LAA
21 241 B. Hamilton CF CIN
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 23 M. Bumgarner SP SF
3 26 G. Springer CF HOU
4 47 K. Jansen RP LAD
5 50 D. Keuchel SP HOU
6 71 D. Price SP BOS
7 74 C. Taylor CF LAD
8 95 P. DeJong SS STL
9 98 Y. Puig RF LAD
10 119 M. Moustakas 3B KC
11 122 D. Santana RF MIL
12 143 J. Smoak 1B TOR
13 146 J. Hader RP MIL
14 167 J. Happ SP TOR
15 170 Y. Molina C STL
16 191 M. Harvey SP NYM
17 194 M. Margot CF SD
18 215 I. Desmond LF COL
19 218 L. Gohara SP ATL
20 239 Y. Solarte 2B TOR
21 242 A. Bradley RP ARI
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. Kershaw SP LAD
2 22 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 27 C. Bellinger 1B LAD
4 46 R. Ray SP ARI
5 51 T. Pham LF STL
6 70 E. Andrus SS TEX
7 75 C. Santana 1B PHI
8 94 A. Wood SP LAD
9 99 J. Cueto SP SF
10 118 R. Acuna CF ATL
11 123 E. Hosmer 1B SD
12 142 C. Morton SP HOU
13 147 C. Anderson SP MIL
14 166 M. Fulmer SP DET
15 171 K. Seager 3B SEA
16 190 J. Familia RP NYM
17 195 L. Giolito SP CHW
18 214 S. Gennett 2B CIN
19 219 Y. Grandal C LAD
20 238 B. Brach RP BAL
21 243 G. Holland RP COL
Fantasy BFFs
Rd Pk Player
1 4 N. Arenado 3B COL
2 21 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 28 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
4 45 C. Yelich CF MIL
5 52 A. Nola SP PHI
6 69 G. Cole SP HOU
7 76 Y. Cespedes LF NYM
8 93 L. Cain CF MIL
9 100 R. Cano 2B SEA
10 117 K. Hendricks SP CHC
11 124 S. Doolittle RP WAS
12 141 J. Realmuto C MIA
13 148 B. Morrow RP CHC
14 165 M. Clevinger SP CLE
15 172 P. Corbin SP ARI
16 189 E. Suarez 3B CIN
17 196 M. Conforto LF NYM
18 213 Z. Cozart SS LAA
19 220 S. Manaea SP OAK
20 237 J. Junis SP KC
21 244 J. Kipnis 2B CLE
Igor Mello
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Blackmon CF COL
2 20 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 29 G. Sanchez C NYY
4 44 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
5 53 S. Marte LF PIT
6 68 D. Gordon 2B SEA
7 77 R. Devers 3B BOS
8 92 R. Braun LF MIL
9 101 G. Gonzalez SP WAS
10 116 T. Bauer SP CLE
11 125 C. Hamels SP TEX
12 140 B. Treinen RP OAK
13 149 J. Teheran SP ATL
14 164 M. Melancon RP SF
15 173 A. Sanchez SP TOR
16 188 S. Souza RF ARI
17 197 S. Matz SP NYM
18 212 I. Kinsler 2B LAA
19 221 J. Odorizzi SP MIN
20 236 Z. Britton RP BAL
21 245 C. Gonzalez RF COL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Betts RF BOS
2 19 C. Correa SS HOU
3 30 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
4 43 C. Archer SP TB
5 54 J. Paxton SP SEA
6 67 M. Tanaka SP NYY
7 78 A. Chapman RP NYY
8 91 M. Carpenter 1B STL
9 102 M. Stroman SP TOR
10 115 A. Eaton CF WAS
11 126 L. Weaver SP STL
12 139 E. Gattis C HOU
13 150 B. Snell SP TB
14 163 M. Minor RP TEX
15 174 B. Gardner LF NYY
16 187 E. Nunez 3B BOS
17 198 L. Lynn SP MIN
18 211 D. DeShields LF TEX
19 222 M. Franco 3B PHI
20 235 T. Glasnow SP PIT
21 246 C. Davis 1B BAL
malamoney
Rd Pk Player
1 7 P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
2 18 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
3 31 S. Strasburg SP WAS
4 42 A. Bregman 3B HOU
5 55 J. Quintana SP CHC
6 66 W. Contreras C CHC
7 79 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
8 90 S. Ohtani SP LAA
9 103 D. LeMahieu 2B COL
10 114 E. Inciarte CF ATL
11 127 J. Gray SP COL
12 138 N. Castellanos 3B DET
13 151 N. Mazara RF TEX
14 162 A. Colome RP TB
15 175 D. Lamet SP SD
16 186 A. Reyes SP STL
17 199 K. Maeda SP LAD
18 210 M. Kopech SP CHW
19 223 A. Vizcaino RP ATL
20 234 J. Baez 2B CHC
21 247 L. Brinson CF MIA
Matt Williams
Rd Pk Player
1 8 B. Harper RF WAS
2 17 K. Bryant 3B CHC
3 32 J. deGrom SP NYM
4 41 C. Seager SS LAD
5 56 A. Pollock CF ARI
6 65 D. Murphy 2B WAS
7 80 L. McCullers SP HOU
8 89 J. Turner 3B LAD
9 104 C. Knebel RP MIL
10 113 B. Buxton CF MIN
11 128 R. Porcello SP BOS
12 137 W. Davis RP COL
13 152 J. Bell 1B PIT
14 161 D. Duffy SP KC
15 176 R. Odor 2B TEX
16 185 T. Roark SP WAS
17 200 D. Salazar SP CLE
18 209 A. Rosario SS NYM
19 224 T. Mancini LF BAL
20 233 J. Lucroy C OAK
21 248 M. Leake SP SEA
Paul Martin
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Scherzer SP WAS
2 16 A. Judge RF NYY
3 33 L. Severino SP NYY
4 40 R. Hoskins LF PHI
5 57 C. Kimbrel RP BOS
6 64 M. Ozuna LF STL
7 81 R. Osuna RP TOR
8 88 L. Castillo SP CIN
9 105 O. Albies 2B ATL
10 112 J. Gallo 3B TEX
11 129 M. Olson 1B OAK
12 136 M. Gonzalez LF HOU
13 153 K. Schwarber LF CHC
14 160 G. Richards SP LAA
15 177 J. Faria SP TB
16 184 J. Lamb 3B ARI
17 201 J. Montgomery SP NYY
18 208 M. Wacha SP STL
19 225 M. Semien SS OAK
20 232 R. Lopez SP CHW
21 249 A. Barnes C LAD
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Kluber SP CLE
2 15 J. Votto 1B CIN
3 34 B. Dozier 2B MIN
4 39 Z. Greinke SP ARI
5 58 N. Cruz DH SEA
6 63 A. McCutchen CF SF
7 82 J. Segura SS SEA
8 87 J. Lester SP CHC
9 106 J. Samardzija SP SF
10 111 R. Iglesias RP CIN
11 130 J. Bruce RF NYM
12 135 A. Beltre 3B TEX
13 154 G. Polanco RF PIT
14 159 J. Taillon SP PIT
15 178 J. Musgrove RP PIT
16 183 M. Brantley LF CLE
17 202 H. Neris RP PHI
18 207 E. Longoria 3B SF
19 226 S. Newcomb SP ATL
20 231 F. Hernandez SP SEA
21 250 W. Castillo C CHW
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Sale SP BOS
2 14 T. Turner SS WAS
3 35 J. Abreu 1B CHW
4 38 A. Rendon 3B WAS
5 59 B. Posey C SF
6 62 Z. Godley SP ARI
7 83 W. Merrifield 2B KC
8 86 J. Arrieta SP PHI
9 107 K. Giles RP HOU
10 110 R. Hill SP LAD
11 131 E. Diaz RP SEA
12 134 J. Berrios SP MIN
13 155 E. Rosario LF MIN
14 158 A. Jones CF BAL
15 179 K. Gausman SP BAL
16 182 T. Walker SP ARI
17 203 D. Fowler CF STL
18 206 D. Pomeranz SP BOS
19 227 A. Hicks CF NYY
20 230 E. Santana SP MIN
21 251 J. Martinez LF STL
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Machado 3B BAL
2 13 G. Stanton RF NYY
3 36 C. Carrasco SP CLE
4 37 Y. Darvish SP CHC
5 60 K. Davis LF OAK
6 61 J. Upton LF LAA
7 84 M. Cabrera 1B DET
8 85 S. Gray SP NYY
9 108 F. Rivero RP PIT
10 109 W. Myers 1B SD
11 132 W. Ramos C TB
12 133 B. Hand RP SD
13 156 T. Story SS COL
14 157 I. Happ CF CHC
15 180 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
16 181 A. Duvall LF CIN
17 204 M. Estrada SP TOR
18 205 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
19 228 A. Minter RP ATL
20 229 M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
21 252 C. Sabathia SP NYY
