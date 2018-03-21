2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Final Head-to-Head points mock draft, 12 teams

There has to be a final one, that last chance to test the waters before diving into a new season.

For the Head-to-Head points format, that final one came Wednesday, and I dare say it was our best yet.

For the most part, things have crystallized since our first mock for this format back in November. Picking third, I kept waiting for some insane value to come my way. None did -- not until later, anyway. Everyone knew the score. Everyone did as you'd expect.

Well ... for the most part.

There were still some eyebrow-raising picks, as there are in any draft. Here are some of my takeaways:

I don't know what to do with the third pick in this format. Nolan Arenado is the safe choice, but in leagues with only 12 teams and 21-man rosters, isn't it worth securing a clearer advantage somewhere? Third base isn't exactly lacking, you know. In categories leagues, particularly the traditional 5x5, I've decided that Trea Turner is the way to go, and he may be in this format as well, seeing as stolen bases are worth two points apiece (he was the best shortstop on a per-game basis last year, so congrats to R.J. White for nabbing him 14th overall). I wanted to see how selecting the best starting pitcher would go, but since nobody did anything too wacky in the first two rounds, I wasn't thrilled with my hitter options thereafter.



The four super aces all went in Round 1, which is becoming more and more common the closer we get to opening day. Again, third overall probably isn't the best idea because of how it plays out in Rounds 2 or 3, but later in the first round, grabbing a starting pitcher makes sense. It's about as big of an advantage as you can secure at any position.



Zack Greinke's velocity concerns didn't really lower his price tag round-wise, but they did push him to the back of his tier, making him the 13th starting pitcher selected. It's not something I expect to continue in the regular season, though, and I don't see more risk for him than, say, Luis Severino.



The humidor hysteria may be subsiding a bit seeing as Paul Goldschmidt went seventh overall and A.J. Pollock in Round 5. Steals aren't essential in this format, remember, so I don't see the upside to taking either in those spots.



Marcell Ozuna and Justin Upton in Round 6 is something you'll see only in this format, where just three outfielders are required and the high-end pitches who gobble up innings all go for a premium.



Two good Grapefruit League starts have David Price back in Fantasy owners' good graces. He looks healthy, sounds confident and still has ace upside, but Round 6 isn't much of a discount given his elbow troubles of a year ago. Still, the paucity of pitchers with honest-to-goodness ace potential -- the ability to miss bats over 200 innings, basically -- would have had me weighing the risks just a round later.



Justin Turner's fractured wrist has spawned many a doomsday prophet, but Matt Williams of FantasyPros isn't one of them, grabbing him only a round or two later than he was going when healthy. Personally, I don't think it's a bad pick, but I also suspect Turner will be back before the end of April. I would have liked to see where he would have gone if no one shared my optimism.



Shohei Ohtani hasn't offered much reason for optimism this spring and is at risk of beginning the year in the minors, but Razzball's malamoney was undeterred. Round 8 is about as early as I've seen Ohtani go in a 12-team league.



After pointing out on Twitter this weekend that Ronald Acuna's average draft position was rising by the day and he might sneak into the top 70 before too long, I somehow nabbed him in Round 10. I suspect the three-outfielder, points-based format had something to do with it and not so much his recent reassignment to minor-league camp, which was expected all along. If I'm wrong, though, it's a big break for us Acuna believers who expect to have a stud outfielder by the third week of the season.



Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Lucas Giolito, Sean Newcomb, Mike Foltynewicz, Marco Estrada and Jake Junis are all pitchers who are picking up steam this spring, and I think it shows in this draft. A month ago, they might have all gone undrafted.



So who were responsible for these picks? Here's the full cast of characters:

Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man

Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

Scott White, CBS Sports

Michael Florio, Frank Stampfl, Gregg Sussman, Fantasy BFFs

Igor Mello, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

malomoney, Razzball

Matt Williams, FantasyPros

Paul Martin, Lenny Melnick Fantasy Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

R.J. White, CBS sports

George Maselli, CBS Sports



And the scoring, just so we're all on the same page:

Hitter Stats Pitcher Stats Single 1 pt Win 7 pts Double 2 pts Loss -5 pts Triple 3 pts Save 7 pts Home run 4 pts Quality start 3 pts RBI 1 pt Inning 3 pts Run 1 pt Strikeout 0.5 pts Walk 1 pt Walk -1 pt Strikeout -0.5 pt Earned run -1 pt Hit by pitch 1 pt Hit -1 pt Stolen base 2 pts Hit batter -1 pt Caught stealing -1 pt

Let's make it happen.