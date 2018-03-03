2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position has a handful of other high-end options. Our Scott White breaks it down.
I've relented. Trea Turner is in a tier all to himself.
At least in categories leagues, such as the traditional Rotisserie format, where his steals surplus can single-handedly eliminate any kind of steals scarcity for your team. In points leagues, he probably belongs with Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor, though I'd still take him first of that group.
Shortstop actually has a decent number of early-to-mid-round targets -- enough to go around in a standard 12-team league, especially if you factor in Manny Machado's eventual eligibility. Where it falls short is the later rounds. Most every other infield position has a worthy starter or two that slips to that point, but at shortstop, you'll have to roll the dice on someone.
Fortunately, it has its share of worthy dice throws, with Gleyber Torres and Amed Rosario being the most notable.
The Super Elite: Trea Turner^
The Elite: Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor
The Near-Elite: Corey Seager, Alex Bregman
The Next-Best Things: Elvis Andrus, Xander Bogaerts, Jean Segura
The Fallback Options: Didi Gregorius, Marwin Gonzalez, Trevor Story, Paul DeJong^
The Last Resorts: Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres, Amed Rosario, Andrelton Simmons, Tim Anderson^
The Leftovers: Yangervis Solarte, Addison Russell, Marcus Semien, Jose Peraza, Jorge Polanco, Dansby Swanson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Orlando Arcia, Ketel Marte, Tim Beckham, Chris Owings, Freddy Galvis, Brandon Crawford, Troy Tulowitzki, Jose Reyes
^:one tier lower in points leagues
