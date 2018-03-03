2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

Enough has been written about the four super aces this draft prep season that it shouldn't surprise you Clayton Kershaw is no longer alone at the top. His ERA and WHIP still stand out from the others, but given his recurring back issues, you have to assume he won't pitch as many innings.

After those, there are no shortage of Elite options, but considering every owner is likely to draft at least five starting pitchers, most of that tier will be gone by the end of Round 5. And then there aren't much more than a dozen options before the projected outcomes begin to look all the same.

In other words, this is one position where it's worth paying a premium to distinguish yourself. And as many pitcher spots as you have to fill, you may want to pay that premium three or four times over.

The Super Elite: Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Max Scherzer

The Elite: Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander, Madison Bumgarner, Luis Severino, Stephen Strasburg, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco, Jacob deGrom, Yu Darvish, Robbie Ray, Chris Archer, Carlos Martinez, Dallas Keuchel†

The Near-Elite: James Paxton, Jake Arrieta, David Price, Zack Godley, Sonny Gray, Aaron Nola, Jose Quintana, Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka

The Next-Best Things: Jon Lester, Johnny Cueto, Alex Wood, Luis Castillo, Lance McCullers, Shohei Ohtani, Rich Hill, Marcus Stroman†

The Fallback Options: Danny Duffy, Dylan Bundy, Jose Berrios, Chase Anderson, Charlie Morton, Luke Weaver, Jon Gray, Gio Gonzalez, Michael Fulmer, Jeff Samardzija, Trevor Bauer, Kyle Hendricks, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, Jacob Faria

The Last Resorts: Cole Hamels, Patrick Corbin, Aaron Sanchez, Kevin Gausman, Garrett Richards, Tanner Roark, Rick Porcello, J.A. Happ, Drew Pomeranz, Danny Salazar, Jameson Taillon, Sean Manaea, Taijuan Walker, Lance Lynn, Alex Cobb, Mike Minor*, Lucas Giolito, Luiz Gohara, Kenta Maeda, Jimmy Nelson, Dinelson Lamet, Julio Teheran, Jordan Montgomery, Ervin Santana, Brad Peacock*, Marco Estrada, Michael Wacha, Dan Straily, Mike Leake, Jake Odorizzi

The Leftovers: Collin McHugh, Zach Davies, Tyler Glasnow, Matt Harvey, Vince Velasquez, Steven Matz, Mike Foltynewicz, German Marquez, Jake Junis, Joe Musgrove*, Brandon Woodruff, Sean Newcomb, Alex Reyes, CC Sabathia, Jhoulys Chacin, Jason Vargas, Miles Mikolas, Eduardo Rodriguez, Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Daniel Mengden, Tyler Chatwood, Zack Wheeler, Andrew Heaney, Matt Bush*, Erasmo Ramirez*, Robert Stephenson*, Jack Flaherty, Brandon Finnegan, Matt Moore, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Homer Bailey, Tyler Skaggs, Felix Hernandez, Anthony DeSclafani, Ivan Nova, Kendall Graveman, Tyler Anderson, Jaime Garcia, Trevor Williams, Jerad Eickhoff, Jharel Cotton, Brandon McCarthy, Chad Kuhl, Jose Urena, Andrew Cashner, Mark Leiter*

*: RP-eligible

†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues