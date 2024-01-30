The case for or against any particular player is mostly a matter of numbers, and someone in my position is always looking for the most effective way to deliver those numbers. Usually, there are a lot of words in between, but maybe you don't have the time for all that. You don't want to hear the arguments, just the facts.

That's what I hope this article can serve as, basically a repository of my favorite figures for 2024. While not all of them perfectly sum up my feelings about the player in question, they should at least give you an inkling of how I view him.

I'll admit that some of these stats are more meaningful than others, but they're all interesting, if nothing else. I may even see fit to add some new ones as I uncover them in the weeks ahead, but this should be enough to get us started.