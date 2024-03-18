In some ways, Fantasy Baseball is a simple game: If you just draft all of the best players, you'll win. It's a pretty good strategy if you can pull it off, but it's not actually that simple. In Rotisserie leagues, for example, you have to figure out how to balance the 10 categories you are competing in across 23 starting spots and six bench spots.

H2H points leagues are a lot more straightforward – you're just trying to get the most points you can so you can outscore your opponent every week. But even there, you've got plenty of strategy to account for – smaller rosters, only one catcher spot, fewer outfielders, and, most importantly, two dedicated relief pitcher spots.

You can go for closers for those relief pitcher spots, of course, and if you get one of the elite closers, you should get pretty good production from them. But they likely won't be able to compete with the best starting pitchers – Felix Bautista and Devin Williams were the highest scoring RPs in 2023, and they would have ranked just 17th and 18th in Fantasy points. And that gap can be even more pronounced on a weekly basis, where a two-start pitcher can just absolutely dwarf what even an elite closer is capable of.

This is where SPaRPs come in. That stands for "Starting Pitcher as Relief Pitcher," and they have the potential to be a cheat code in H2H points leagues. And, this year's crop of SPaRPs might be the strongest in a long time, with a legit potential ace at the top and potentially a dozen other names who you could justify drafting in a typical 12-team H2H points league.

You don't want to build your entire rotation out of SPaRPs, of course, because … well, there's a reason these guys were all pitching in the bullpen last season, and it's generally not because they were relief aces. For the most part, these are late-round fliers to throw on your bench with the hope that they'll turn into must-start options. But when I'm drafting my H2H points leagues, I'm trying to make sure I have at least three of the following names, so I can get as many bites as the apple as possible and have as many potential two-start streamers especially.

SPaRPs won't win you your league, but they could go a long way to helping you build the best pitching staff possible. Here are the 13 best for 2024:

