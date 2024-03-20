The Podcast Listeners League, a 12-team Head-to-Head points contest in which Frank Stampfl, Chris Towers and I compete against nine dedicated listeners, is now in its 15th year. And during that time, I've come to learn what it's like to draft against people who hang on your every word. In short, I don't expect to get the players I normally get.
Sure enough, with draft season winding down, I've finally gotten my first share of Kyle Tucker, Trea Turner, Zac Gallen, Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, Matt McLain, William Contreras, Steven Kwan, Jung-Hoo Lee and, to my great relief, Wyatt Langford (more on him in a bit).
But more important than the actual players, probably, is the build -- i.e., whether I optimized my roster for the format in question. Certainly, that was the justification for the Kwan and Lee picks, both being players whose low strikeout rates do them a great service in this format. To some degree, it was the basis for the Contreras pick as well. Normally, I wait until late to draft a catcher in one-catcher leagues, believing there's upward of 15 who make for quality starting options this year. But when the second-best last year, offering the sort of volume advantage that makes all the difference in this format, lasts beyond Pick 100, it's too big of a gift to pass up.
And that's especially because the lineups are so small. My biggest goal in my Head-to-Head points leagues each year, at least the ones set up according to CBS defaults, is maximize the impact of each of my nine hitter spots. There are only nine, after all, which means every team will have a good player at each spot. You need to key in on the few great ones that can actually set your team apart in a Head-to-Head matchup. It's why I made a point to draft hitters until the separation between hitters became less obvious, which happened at about the Round 4-5 range.
I've been the champion for five of this league's 14 years of existence and will look to defend my title in 2024. Here's who I'll be facing (I've included each person's team name since that's what's listed in the results):
1) Nathan McColloch, To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
2) Ethan Kearns, Strat O'matic Relaxation
3) Zach Hrynowski, The Dirt Dogs of the District
4) Penn Elletson, Pine Tar Incident
5) Chris Towers, My Morning Jack Flaherty (@CTowersCBS)
6) Joey Garibaldi, Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
7) Scott White, White Noise (@CBSScottWhite)
8) Matthew Barile, Gelof my Alonso
9) Aaron Marcus, Petit Fromage
10) Frank Stampfl, BACK TO BUSCH (@Roto_Frank)
11) Craig Gaynier, I'm Just Craig
12) Geoff Rice, Big Beefy Baseball Boys
And here are a few more of my observations from the draft:
- I indeed selected Langford ... at Pick 79, which is about the earliest I would have considered him. You've probably heard me say I'd take Jackson Chourio (who went 10 picks later) ahead of him, but it's a closer call in points leagues, where Langford's potential for walks is more valuable and Chourio's potential for steals is less valuable. It was just as much a diversification pick, though. I have several shares of Chourio already. I had none of Langford until now.
- Drafting Langford 79th is an aggressive move, but I'm generally in favor of taking big swings for high-upside players in shallow leagues like this one, where you can backfill off the waiver wire easily enough if things don't go as planned. Incidentally, that's also my rationale for taking Gerrit Cole at Pick 127, which is about 25 spots higher than I rank him. Rankings aren't one-size-fits-all, and in certain league contexts, the gamble is easier to justify. My hope is that Cole returns from his elbow injury by June.
- I like my team, but I love Nathan McColloch's team (and not just for its name, To the Winn-dow, the the Wall-ker). He already had a big advantage with Ronald Acuna at the start of the draft and then did a great job maximizing the value of each pick while keying in on players well suited for the format (Yandy Diaz, Mitch Keller and Brandon Nimmo stand out). Tough competition there.
- Non-industry folks are less likely to stick to the script, reaching for the players they want most when they feel like someone is on the verge of doing the same. And look, I think there's merit to that in a shallower league, where the penalty for a miss is minimal due to the quality of the alternatives on the waiver wire. In fact, you might say I did it myself with the Langford pick. But just so you have a better idea what to expect in your own draft, I'll note that Bryan Reynolds (Pick 45), Evan Carter (54), Yu Darvish (69), Luis Arraez (78), J.P. Crawford (100) and Jeimer Candelario all went much earlier than we normally see them go. There are probably more examples, but those stood out most to me from the early rounds.
- Two late risers in my starting pitcher rankings based on how good they've looked this spring are Gavin Stone and Jack Flaherty. The one time I was sniped in this draft was for Stone in Round 16 (Pick 185), so I made sure the same didn't happen with Flaherty, drafting him 223rd in Round 19. And it's a good thing I did, because ...
- Boy did we hit starting pitcher hard. I devoted each of my five bench spots to it, wanting to maximize my chances for two-start weeks and favorable matchups during the season, and I guess I wasn't alone. It's why names like Griffin Canning, J.P. France, Louie Varland, Clarke Schmidt and Matt Manning came off the board in the last couple rounds of this purportedly "shallow" league.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|2
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|M. Betts RF LAD
|3
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|J. Soto LF NYY
|4
|Pine Tar Incident
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|5
|Jackson Marill
|F. Tatis RF SD
|6
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|7
|White Noise
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|8
|Gelof my Alonso
|S. Strider SP ATL
|9
|Petit Fromage
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|10
|BACK TO BUSCH
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|11
|Senga Geni-Cease
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|12
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|B. Witt SS KC
|14
|Senga Geni-Cease
|A. Judge RF NYY
|15
|BACK TO BUSCH
|B. Harper DH PHI
|16
|Petit Fromage
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|17
|Gelof my Alonso
|C. Seager SS TEX
|18
|White Noise
|T. Turner SS PHI
|19
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|20
|Jackson Marill
|C. Burnes SP BAL
|21
|Pine Tar Incident
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|22
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|23
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|24
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|26
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|27
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|28
|Pine Tar Incident
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|29
|Jackson Marill
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|30
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|M. Trout CF LAA
|31
|White Noise
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|32
|Gelof my Alonso
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|33
|Petit Fromage
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|34
|BACK TO BUSCH
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|35
|Senga Geni-Cease
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|36
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|38
|Senga Geni-Cease
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|39
|BACK TO BUSCH
|L. Webb SP SF
|40
|Petit Fromage
|L. Robert CF CHW
|41
|Gelof my Alonso
|M. Harris CF ATL
|42
|White Noise
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|43
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|T. Skubal SP DET
|44
|Jackson Marill
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|45
|Pine Tar Incident
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|46
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|47
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|48
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|M. Fried SP ATL
|50
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|51
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|52
|Pine Tar Incident
|M. Machado 3B SD
|53
|Jackson Marill
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|54
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|E. Carter LF TEX
|55
|White Noise
|A. Nola SP PHI
|56
|Gelof my Alonso
|C. Ragans RP KC
|57
|Petit Fromage
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|58
|BACK TO BUSCH
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|59
|Senga Geni-Cease
|J. Steele SP CHC
|60
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|62
|Senga Geni-Cease
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|63
|BACK TO BUSCH
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|64
|Petit Fromage
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|65
|Gelof my Alonso
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|66
|White Noise
|Z. Eflin SP TB
|67
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|68
|Jackson Marill
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|69
|Pine Tar Incident
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|70
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|71
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|72
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|B. Snell SP SF
|74
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|G. Springer RF TOR
|75
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|76
|Pine Tar Incident
|J. Hader RP HOU
|77
|Jackson Marill
|N. Jones LF COL
|78
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|L. Arraez 2B MIA
|79
|White Noise
|W. Langford LF TEX
|80
|Gelof my Alonso
|B. Miller SP LAD
|81
|Petit Fromage
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|82
|BACK TO BUSCH
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|83
|Senga Geni-Cease
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|84
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|86
|Senga Geni-Cease
|D. Cease SP SD
|87
|BACK TO BUSCH
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|88
|Petit Fromage
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|89
|Gelof my Alonso
|J. Chourio CF MIL
|90
|White Noise
|M. McLain SS CIN
|91
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|92
|Jackson Marill
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|93
|Pine Tar Incident
|E. Rodriguez SP ARI
|94
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|J. Chisholm CF MIA
|95
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|96
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|W. Smith C LAD
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|98
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|99
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|A. Santander RF BAL
|100
|Pine Tar Incident
|J. Crawford SS SEA
|101
|Jackson Marill
|C. Sale SP ATL
|102
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|103
|White Noise
|W. Contreras C MIL
|104
|Gelof my Alonso
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|105
|Petit Fromage
|E. Clase RP CLE
|106
|BACK TO BUSCH
|B. Ober SP MIN
|107
|Senga Geni-Cease
|H. Kim 2B SD
|108
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|C. Doval RP SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|110
|Senga Geni-Cease
|B. Buxton DH MIN
|111
|BACK TO BUSCH
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|112
|Petit Fromage
|S. Steer 1B CIN
|113
|Gelof my Alonso
|J. Naylor 1B CLE
|114
|White Noise
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|115
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. Candelario 3B CIN
|116
|Jackson Marill
|M. King RP SD
|117
|Pine Tar Incident
|M. Stroman SP NYY
|118
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|119
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|T. Hernandez RF LAD
|120
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|M. Keller SP PIT
|122
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|123
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|124
|Pine Tar Incident
|E. Phillips RP LAD
|125
|Jackson Marill
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|126
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. Paxton SP LAD
|127
|White Noise
|G. Cole SP NYY
|128
|Gelof my Alonso
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|129
|Petit Fromage
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|130
|BACK TO BUSCH
|J. Holliday SS BAL
|131
|Senga Geni-Cease
|N. Pivetta RP BOS
|132
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|S. Gray SP STL
|134
|Senga Geni-Cease
|Z. Gelof 2B OAK
|135
|BACK TO BUSCH
|I. Happ LF CHC
|136
|Petit Fromage
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|137
|Gelof my Alonso
|J. Lowe RF TB
|138
|White Noise
|C. Javier SP HOU
|139
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|140
|Jackson Marill
|J. Montgomery SP TEX
|141
|Pine Tar Incident
|T. Walker SP PHI
|142
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|B. Bello SP BOS
|143
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|144
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|R. Pepiot RP TB
|146
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|B. Miller SP SEA
|147
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|H. Brown SP HOU
|148
|Pine Tar Incident
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|149
|Jackson Marill
|H. Greene SP CIN
|150
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. Burger 3B MIA
|151
|White Noise
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|152
|Gelof my Alonso
|B. Woo SP SEA
|153
|Petit Fromage
|P. Sewald RP ARI
|154
|BACK TO BUSCH
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|155
|Senga Geni-Cease
|R. Greene CF DET
|156
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|J. Walker RF STL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|158
|Senga Geni-Cease
|K. Senga SP NYM
|159
|BACK TO BUSCH
|A. Civale SP TB
|160
|Petit Fromage
|C. Morton SP ATL
|161
|Gelof my Alonso
|J. Duran CF BOS
|162
|White Noise
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|163
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|164
|Jackson Marill
|A. Puk RP MIA
|165
|Pine Tar Incident
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|166
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|L. Thomas RF WAS
|167
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|K. Harrison SP SF
|168
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|R. Helsley RP STL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|G. Williams SP CLE
|170
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|171
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|172
|Pine Tar Incident
|J. Turner DH TOR
|173
|Jackson Marill
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|174
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. Alvarado RP PHI
|175
|White Noise
|J. Lee CF SF
|176
|Gelof my Alonso
|K. Crawford SP BOS
|177
|Petit Fromage
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|178
|BACK TO BUSCH
|W. Contreras C STL
|179
|Senga Geni-Cease
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|180
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|E. Perez SP MIA
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|182
|Senga Geni-Cease
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|183
|BACK TO BUSCH
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|184
|Petit Fromage
|M. Scherzer SP TEX
|185
|Gelof my Alonso
|G. Stone SP LAD
|186
|White Noise
|L. Severino SP NYM
|187
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|S. Marte RF NYM
|188
|Jackson Marill
|M. Garver DH SEA
|189
|Pine Tar Incident
|M. Wacha SP KC
|190
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|191
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|F. Montas RP CIN
|192
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|C. McCormick LF HOU
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|S. Lugo SP KC
|194
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|195
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|W. Adames SS MIL
|196
|Pine Tar Incident
|S. Murphy C ATL
|197
|Jackson Marill
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|198
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|S. Perez C KC
|199
|White Noise
|E. Fedde SP CHW
|200
|Gelof my Alonso
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|201
|Petit Fromage
|D. Hall RP MIL
|202
|BACK TO BUSCH
|C. Kimbrel RP BAL
|203
|Senga Geni-Cease
|J. Romano RP TOR
|204
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|C. Morel DH CHC
|206
|Senga Geni-Cease
|R. Olson SP DET
|207
|BACK TO BUSCH
|T. Wells SP BAL
|208
|Petit Fromage
|T. O'Neill LF BOS
|209
|Gelof my Alonso
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|210
|White Noise
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|211
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|212
|Jackson Marill
|Y. Kikuchi SP TOR
|213
|Pine Tar Incident
|K. Gibson SP STL
|214
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|D. Kremer SP BAL
|215
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|B. Naylor C CLE
|216
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|N. Gorman 2B STL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|K. Maeda SP DET
|218
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|T. Story SS BOS
|219
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|B. Donovan 2B STL
|220
|Pine Tar Incident
|G. Canning SP LAA
|221
|Jackson Marill
|J. Martinez DH LAD
|222
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. France SP HOU
|223
|White Noise
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|224
|Gelof my Alonso
|C. Paddack RP MIN
|225
|Petit Fromage
|B. Garrett SP MIA
|226
|BACK TO BUSCH
|G. Whitlock RP BOS
|227
|Senga Geni-Cease
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|228
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|R. Lopez RP ATL
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|230
|Senga Geni-Cease
|J. Gray SP TEX
|231
|BACK TO BUSCH
|G. Crochet RP CHW
|232
|Petit Fromage
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|233
|Gelof my Alonso
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|234
|White Noise
|A. Alzolay RP CHC
|235
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|E. Julien 2B MIN
|236
|Jackson Marill
|J. India 2B CIN
|237
|Pine Tar Incident
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|238
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|L. Varland SP MIN
|239
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|H. Davis RF PIT
|240
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|L. Lynn SP STL
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
|D. Dunning SP TEX
|242
|Strat O'matic Relaxation
|C. Bradford RP TEX
|243
|The Dirt Dogs of the District
|Z. Littell RP TB
|244
|Pine Tar Incident
|J. Gray SP WAS
|245
|Jackson Marill
|C. Mize SP DET
|246
|Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
|J. Merrill SS SD
|247
|White Noise
|R. Suarez RP SD
|248
|Gelof my Alonso
|M. Miller SP OAK
|249
|Petit Fromage
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|250
|BACK TO BUSCH
|T. Estrada 2B SF
|251
|Senga Geni-Cease
|M. Manning SP DET
|252
|Big Beefy Baseball Boys
|T. Rogers SP MIA
