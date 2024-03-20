steven-kwan.jpg

The Podcast Listeners League, a 12-team Head-to-Head points contest in which Frank Stampfl, Chris Towers and I compete against nine dedicated listeners, is now in its 15th year. And during that time, I've come to learn what it's like to draft against people who hang on your every word. In short, I don't expect to get the players I normally get.

Sure enough, with draft season winding down, I've finally gotten my first share of Kyle Tucker, Trea Turner, Zac Gallen, Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, Matt McLain, William Contreras, Steven Kwan, Jung-Hoo Lee and, to my great relief, Wyatt Langford (more on him in a bit).

But more important than the actual players, probably, is the build -- i.e., whether I optimized my roster for the format in question. Certainly, that was the justification for the Kwan and Lee picks, both being players whose low strikeout rates do them a great service in this format. To some degree, it was the basis for the Contreras pick as well. Normally, I wait until late to draft a catcher in one-catcher leagues, believing there's upward of 15 who make for quality starting options this year. But when the second-best last year, offering the sort of volume advantage that makes all the difference in this format, lasts beyond Pick 100, it's too big of a gift to pass up.

And that's especially because the lineups are so small. My biggest goal in my Head-to-Head points leagues each year, at least the ones set up according to CBS defaults, is maximize the impact of each of my nine hitter spots. There are only nine, after all, which means every team will have a good player at each spot. You need to key in on the few great ones that can actually set your team apart in a Head-to-Head matchup. It's why I made a point to draft hitters until the separation between hitters became less obvious, which happened at about the Round 4-5 range.

I've been the champion for five of this league's 14 years of existence and will look to defend my title in 2024. Here's who I'll be facing (I've included each person's team name since that's what's listed in the results):

1) Nathan McColloch, To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
2) Ethan Kearns, Strat O'matic Relaxation
3) Zach Hrynowski, The Dirt Dogs of the District
4) Penn Elletson, Pine Tar Incident
5) Chris Towers, My Morning Jack Flaherty (@CTowersCBS)
6) Joey Garibaldi, Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
7) Scott White, White Noise (@CBSScottWhite)
8) Matthew Barile, Gelof my Alonso
9) Aaron Marcus, Petit Fromage
10) Frank Stampfl, BACK TO BUSCH (@Roto_Frank)
11) Craig Gaynier, I'm Just Craig
12) Geoff Rice, Big Beefy Baseball Boys

And here are a few more of my observations from the draft:

  • I indeed selected Langford ... at Pick 79, which is about the earliest I would have considered him. You've probably heard me say I'd take Jackson Chourio (who went 10 picks later) ahead of him, but it's a closer call in points leagues, where Langford's potential for walks is more valuable and Chourio's potential for steals is less valuable. It was just as much a diversification pick, though. I have several shares of Chourio already. I had none of Langford until now.
  • Drafting Langford 79th is an aggressive move, but I'm generally in favor of taking big swings for high-upside players in shallow leagues like this one, where you can backfill off the waiver wire easily enough if things don't go as planned. Incidentally, that's also my rationale for taking Gerrit Cole at Pick 127, which is about 25 spots higher than I rank him. Rankings aren't one-size-fits-all, and in certain league contexts, the gamble is easier to justify. My hope is that Cole returns from his elbow injury by June.
  • I like my team, but I love Nathan McColloch's team (and not just for its name, To the Winn-dow, the the Wall-ker). He already had a big advantage with Ronald Acuna at the start of the draft and then did a great job maximizing the value of each pick while keying in on players well suited for the format (Yandy Diaz, Mitch Keller and Brandon Nimmo stand out). Tough competition there.
  • Non-industry folks are less likely to stick to the script, reaching for the players they want most when they feel like someone is on the verge of doing the same. And look, I think there's merit to that in a shallower league, where the penalty for a miss is minimal due to the quality of the alternatives on the waiver wire. In fact, you might say I did it myself with the Langford pick. But just so you have a better idea what to expect in your own draft, I'll note that Bryan Reynolds (Pick 45), Evan Carter (54), Yu Darvish (69), Luis Arraez (78), J.P. Crawford (100) and Jeimer Candelario all went much earlier than we normally see them go. There are probably more examples, but those stood out most to me from the early rounds.
  • Two late risers in my starting pitcher rankings based on how good they've looked this spring are Gavin Stone and Jack Flaherty. The one time I was sniped in this draft was for Stone in Round 16 (Pick 185), so I made sure the same didn't happen with Flaherty, drafting him 223rd in Round 19. And it's a good thing I did, because ...
  • Boy did we hit starting pitcher hard. I devoted each of my five bench spots to it, wanting to maximize my chances for two-start weeks and favorable matchups during the season, and I guess I wasn't alone. It's why names like Griffin Canning, J.P. France, Louie Varland, Clarke Schmidt and Matt Manning came off the board in the last couple rounds of this purportedly "shallow" league.
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker R. Acuna RF ATL
2 Strat O'matic Relaxation M. Betts RF LAD
3 The Dirt Dogs of the District J. Soto LF NYY
4 Pine Tar Incident F. Freeman 1B LAD
5 Jackson Marill F. Tatis RF SD
6 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball S. Ohtani DH LAD
7 White Noise K. Tucker RF HOU
8 Gelof my Alonso S. Strider SP ATL
9 Petit Fromage M. Olson 1B ATL
10 BACK TO BUSCH Y. Alvarez DH HOU
11 Senga Geni-Cease C. Carroll LF ARI
12 Big Beefy Baseball Boys J. Ramirez 3B CLE
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Big Beefy Baseball Boys B. Witt SS KC
14 Senga Geni-Cease A. Judge RF NYY
15 BACK TO BUSCH B. Harper DH PHI
16 Petit Fromage J. Rodriguez CF SEA
17 Gelof my Alonso C. Seager SS TEX
18 White Noise T. Turner SS PHI
19 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball F. Lindor SS NYM
20 Jackson Marill C. Burnes SP BAL
21 Pine Tar Incident J. Altuve 2B HOU
22 The Dirt Dogs of the District Z. Wheeler SP PHI
23 Strat O'matic Relaxation P. Alonso 1B NYM
24 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker O. Albies 2B ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker A. Riley 3B ATL
26 Strat O'matic Relaxation P. Lopez SP MIN
27 The Dirt Dogs of the District R. Devers 3B BOS
28 Pine Tar Incident C. Bellinger CF CHC
29 Jackson Marill M. Semien 2B TEX
30 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball M. Trout CF LAA
31 White Noise A. Bregman 3B HOU
32 Gelof my Alonso G. Henderson 3B BAL
33 Petit Fromage L. Castillo SP SEA
34 BACK TO BUSCH G. Kirby SP SEA
35 Senga Geni-Cease V. Guerrero 1B TOR
36 Big Beefy Baseball Boys K. Schwarber LF PHI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Big Beefy Baseball Boys K. Gausman SP TOR
38 Senga Geni-Cease Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
39 BACK TO BUSCH L. Webb SP SF
40 Petit Fromage L. Robert CF CHW
41 Gelof my Alonso M. Harris CF ATL
42 White Noise Z. Gallen SP ARI
43 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball T. Skubal SP DET
44 Jackson Marill B. Bichette SS TOR
45 Pine Tar Incident B. Reynolds LF PIT
46 The Dirt Dogs of the District F. Valdez SP HOU
47 Strat O'matic Relaxation A. Garcia RF TEX
48 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker E. De La Cruz SS CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker M. Fried SP ATL
50 Strat O'matic Relaxation T. Glasnow SP LAD
51 The Dirt Dogs of the District A. Rutschman C BAL
52 Pine Tar Incident M. Machado 3B SD
53 Jackson Marill R. Lewis 3B MIN
54 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball E. Carter LF TEX
55 White Noise A. Nola SP PHI
56 Gelof my Alonso C. Ragans RP KC
57 Petit Fromage L. Gilbert SP SEA
58 BACK TO BUSCH O. Cruz SS PIT
59 Senga Geni-Cease J. Steele SP CHC
60 Big Beefy Baseball Boys C. Yelich LF MIL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Big Beefy Baseball Boys K. Marte 2B ARI
62 Senga Geni-Cease N. Arenado 3B STL
63 BACK TO BUSCH F. Peralta SP MIL
64 Petit Fromage N. Hoerner 2B CHC
65 Gelof my Alonso T. Casas 1B BOS
66 White Noise Z. Eflin SP TB
67 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball M. Kelly SP ARI
68 Jackson Marill R. Arozarena LF TB
69 Pine Tar Incident Y. Darvish SP SD
70 The Dirt Dogs of the District G. Torres 2B NYY
71 Strat O'matic Relaxation X. Bogaerts SS SD
72 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker B. Snell SP SF
74 Strat O'matic Relaxation G. Springer RF TOR
75 The Dirt Dogs of the District E. Diaz RP NYM
76 Pine Tar Incident J. Hader RP HOU
77 Jackson Marill N. Jones LF COL
78 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball L. Arraez 2B MIA
79 White Noise W. Langford LF TEX
80 Gelof my Alonso B. Miller SP LAD
81 Petit Fromage G. Rodriguez SP BAL
82 BACK TO BUSCH S. Suzuki RF CHC
83 Senga Geni-Cease J. Luzardo SP MIA
84 Big Beefy Baseball Boys C. Walker 1B ARI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Big Beefy Baseball Boys J. Musgrove SP SD
86 Senga Geni-Cease D. Cease SP SD
87 BACK TO BUSCH M. Muncy 3B LAD
88 Petit Fromage C. Abrams SS WAS
89 Gelof my Alonso J. Chourio CF MIL
90 White Noise M. McLain SS CIN
91 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball N. Eovaldi SP TEX
92 Jackson Marill C. Bassitt SP TOR
93 Pine Tar Incident E. Rodriguez SP ARI
94 The Dirt Dogs of the District J. Chisholm CF MIA
95 Strat O'matic Relaxation S. Bieber SP CLE
96 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker W. Smith C LAD
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker Y. Diaz 1B TB
98 Strat O'matic Relaxation R. Iglesias RP ATL
99 The Dirt Dogs of the District A. Santander RF BAL
100 Pine Tar Incident J. Crawford SS SEA
101 Jackson Marill C. Sale SP ATL
102 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. Realmuto C PHI
103 White Noise W. Contreras C MIL
104 Gelof my Alonso T. Bibee SP CLE
105 Petit Fromage E. Clase RP CLE
106 BACK TO BUSCH B. Ober SP MIN
107 Senga Geni-Cease H. Kim 2B SD
108 Big Beefy Baseball Boys C. Doval RP SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Big Beefy Baseball Boys J. Ryan SP MIN
110 Senga Geni-Cease B. Buxton DH MIN
111 BACK TO BUSCH M. Ozuna DH ATL
112 Petit Fromage S. Steer 1B CIN
113 Gelof my Alonso J. Naylor 1B CLE
114 White Noise V. Pasquantino 1B KC
115 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. Candelario 3B CIN
116 Jackson Marill M. King RP SD
117 Pine Tar Incident M. Stroman SP NYY
118 The Dirt Dogs of the District S. Torkelson 1B DET
119 Strat O'matic Relaxation T. Hernandez RF LAD
120 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker C. Rodon SP NYY
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker M. Keller SP PIT
122 Strat O'matic Relaxation N. Cortes SP NYY
123 The Dirt Dogs of the District D. Swanson SS CHC
124 Pine Tar Incident E. Phillips RP LAD
125 Jackson Marill J. Verlander SP HOU
126 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. Paxton SP LAD
127 White Noise G. Cole SP NYY
128 Gelof my Alonso B. Stott 2B PHI
129 Petit Fromage J. Berrios SP TOR
130 BACK TO BUSCH J. Holliday SS BAL
131 Senga Geni-Cease N. Pivetta RP BOS
132 Big Beefy Baseball Boys S. Imanaga SP CHC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Big Beefy Baseball Boys S. Gray SP STL
134 Senga Geni-Cease Z. Gelof 2B OAK
135 BACK TO BUSCH I. Happ LF CHC
136 Petit Fromage J. Jung 3B TEX
137 Gelof my Alonso J. Lowe RF TB
138 White Noise C. Javier SP HOU
139 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball P. Fairbanks RP TB
140 Jackson Marill J. Montgomery SP TEX
141 Pine Tar Incident T. Walker SP PHI
142 The Dirt Dogs of the District B. Bello SP BOS
143 Strat O'matic Relaxation K. Hayes 3B PIT
144 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker B. Nimmo CF NYM
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker R. Pepiot RP TB
146 Strat O'matic Relaxation B. Miller SP SEA
147 The Dirt Dogs of the District H. Brown SP HOU
148 Pine Tar Incident N. Castellanos RF PHI
149 Jackson Marill H. Greene SP CIN
150 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. Burger 3B MIA
151 White Noise C. Sanchez SP PHI
152 Gelof my Alonso B. Woo SP SEA
153 Petit Fromage P. Sewald RP ARI
154 BACK TO BUSCH W. Buehler SP LAD
155 Senga Geni-Cease R. Greene CF DET
156 Big Beefy Baseball Boys J. Walker RF STL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Big Beefy Baseball Boys A. Gimenez 2B CLE
158 Senga Geni-Cease K. Senga SP NYM
159 BACK TO BUSCH A. Civale SP TB
160 Petit Fromage C. Morton SP ATL
161 Gelof my Alonso J. Duran CF BOS
162 White Noise S. Kwan LF CLE
163 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. McNeil 2B NYM
164 Jackson Marill A. Puk RP MIA
165 Pine Tar Incident T. McKenzie SP CLE
166 The Dirt Dogs of the District L. Thomas RF WAS
167 Strat O'matic Relaxation K. Harrison SP SF
168 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker R. Helsley RP STL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker G. Williams SP CLE
170 Strat O'matic Relaxation A. Munoz RP SEA
171 The Dirt Dogs of the District N. Lodolo SP CIN
172 Pine Tar Incident J. Turner DH TOR
173 Jackson Marill C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
174 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. Alvarado RP PHI
175 White Noise J. Lee CF SF
176 Gelof my Alonso K. Crawford SP BOS
177 Petit Fromage C. Raleigh C SEA
178 BACK TO BUSCH W. Contreras C STL
179 Senga Geni-Cease Y. Diaz C HOU
180 Big Beefy Baseball Boys E. Perez SP MIA
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Big Beefy Baseball Boys C. Mullins CF BAL
182 Senga Geni-Cease A. Diaz RP CIN
183 BACK TO BUSCH B. Pfaadt SP ARI
184 Petit Fromage M. Scherzer SP TEX
185 Gelof my Alonso G. Stone SP LAD
186 White Noise L. Severino SP NYM
187 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball S. Marte RF NYM
188 Jackson Marill M. Garver DH SEA
189 Pine Tar Incident M. Wacha SP KC
190 The Dirt Dogs of the District D. Bednar RP PIT
191 Strat O'matic Relaxation F. Montas RP CIN
192 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker C. McCormick LF HOU
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker S. Lugo SP KC
194 Strat O'matic Relaxation E. Jimenez DH CHW
195 The Dirt Dogs of the District W. Adames SS MIL
196 Pine Tar Incident S. Murphy C ATL
197 Jackson Marill R. Detmers SP LAA
198 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball S. Perez C KC
199 White Noise E. Fedde SP CHW
200 Gelof my Alonso F. Alvarez C NYM
201 Petit Fromage D. Hall RP MIL
202 BACK TO BUSCH C. Kimbrel RP BAL
203 Senga Geni-Cease J. Romano RP TOR
204 Big Beefy Baseball Boys L. O'Hoppe C LAA
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Big Beefy Baseball Boys C. Morel DH CHC
206 Senga Geni-Cease R. Olson SP DET
207 BACK TO BUSCH T. Wells SP BAL
208 Petit Fromage T. O'Neill LF BOS
209 Gelof my Alonso B. Lowe 2B TB
210 White Noise K. Bradish SP BAL
211 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball K. Carpenter RF DET
212 Jackson Marill Y. Kikuchi SP TOR
213 Pine Tar Incident K. Gibson SP STL
214 The Dirt Dogs of the District D. Kremer SP BAL
215 Strat O'matic Relaxation B. Naylor C CLE
216 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker N. Gorman 2B STL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker K. Maeda SP DET
218 Strat O'matic Relaxation T. Story SS BOS
219 The Dirt Dogs of the District B. Donovan 2B STL
220 Pine Tar Incident G. Canning SP LAA
221 Jackson Marill J. Martinez DH LAD
222 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. France SP HOU
223 White Noise J. Flaherty SP DET
224 Gelof my Alonso C. Paddack RP MIN
225 Petit Fromage B. Garrett SP MIA
226 BACK TO BUSCH G. Whitlock RP BOS
227 Senga Geni-Cease R. Hoskins 1B MIL
228 Big Beefy Baseball Boys R. Lopez RP ATL
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Big Beefy Baseball Boys C. Holmes RP NYY
230 Senga Geni-Cease J. Gray SP TEX
231 BACK TO BUSCH G. Crochet RP CHW
232 Petit Fromage P. Skenes SP PIT
233 Gelof my Alonso J. deGrom SP TEX
234 White Noise A. Alzolay RP CHC
235 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball E. Julien 2B MIN
236 Jackson Marill J. India 2B CIN
237 Pine Tar Incident R. Suarez SP PHI
238 The Dirt Dogs of the District L. Varland SP MIN
239 Strat O'matic Relaxation H. Davis RF PIT
240 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker L. Lynn SP STL
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker D. Dunning SP TEX
242 Strat O'matic Relaxation C. Bradford RP TEX
243 The Dirt Dogs of the District Z. Littell RP TB
244 Pine Tar Incident J. Gray SP WAS
245 Jackson Marill C. Mize SP DET
246 Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball J. Merrill SS SD
247 White Noise R. Suarez RP SD
248 Gelof my Alonso M. Miller SP OAK
249 Petit Fromage C. Schmidt SP NYY
250 BACK TO BUSCH T. Estrada 2B SF
251 Senga Geni-Cease M. Manning SP DET
252 Big Beefy Baseball Boys T. Rogers SP MIA
Team by Team
To the Winn-dow, to the Wall-ker
Rd Pk Player
1 1 R. Acuna RF ATL
2 24 O. Albies 2B ATL
3 25 A. Riley 3B ATL
4 48 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
5 49 M. Fried SP ATL
6 72 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
7 73 B. Snell SP SF
8 96 W. Smith C LAD
9 97 Y. Diaz 1B TB
10 120 C. Rodon SP NYY
11 121 M. Keller SP PIT
12 144 B. Nimmo CF NYM
13 145 R. Pepiot RP TB
14 168 R. Helsley RP STL
15 169 G. Williams SP CLE
16 192 C. McCormick LF HOU
17 193 S. Lugo SP KC
18 216 N. Gorman 2B STL
19 217 K. Maeda SP DET
20 240 L. Lynn SP STL
21 241 D. Dunning SP TEX
Strat O'matic Relaxation
Rd Pk Player
1 2 M. Betts RF LAD
2 23 P. Alonso 1B NYM
3 26 P. Lopez SP MIN
4 47 A. Garcia RF TEX
5 50 T. Glasnow SP LAD
6 71 X. Bogaerts SS SD
7 74 G. Springer RF TOR
8 95 S. Bieber SP CLE
9 98 R. Iglesias RP ATL
10 119 T. Hernandez RF LAD
11 122 N. Cortes SP NYY
12 143 K. Hayes 3B PIT
13 146 B. Miller SP SEA
14 167 K. Harrison SP SF
15 170 A. Munoz RP SEA
16 191 F. Montas RP CIN
17 194 E. Jimenez DH CHW
18 215 B. Naylor C CLE
19 218 T. Story SS BOS
20 239 H. Davis RF PIT
21 242 C. Bradford RP TEX
The Dirt Dogs of the District
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Soto LF NYY
2 22 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
3 27 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 46 F. Valdez SP HOU
5 51 A. Rutschman C BAL
6 70 G. Torres 2B NYY
7 75 E. Diaz RP NYM
8 94 J. Chisholm CF MIA
9 99 A. Santander RF BAL
10 118 S. Torkelson 1B DET
11 123 D. Swanson SS CHC
12 142 B. Bello SP BOS
13 147 H. Brown SP HOU
14 166 L. Thomas RF WAS
15 171 N. Lodolo SP CIN
16 190 D. Bednar RP PIT
17 195 W. Adames SS MIL
18 214 D. Kremer SP BAL
19 219 B. Donovan 2B STL
20 238 L. Varland SP MIN
21 243 Z. Littell RP TB
Pine Tar Incident
Rd Pk Player
1 4 F. Freeman 1B LAD
2 21 J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 28 C. Bellinger CF CHC
4 45 B. Reynolds LF PIT
5 52 M. Machado 3B SD
6 69 Y. Darvish SP SD
7 76 J. Hader RP HOU
8 93 E. Rodriguez SP ARI
9 100 J. Crawford SS SEA
10 117 M. Stroman SP NYY
11 124 E. Phillips RP LAD
12 141 T. Walker SP PHI
13 148 N. Castellanos RF PHI
14 165 T. McKenzie SP CLE
15 172 J. Turner DH TOR
16 189 M. Wacha SP KC
17 196 S. Murphy C ATL
18 213 K. Gibson SP STL
19 220 G. Canning SP LAA
20 237 R. Suarez SP PHI
21 244 J. Gray SP WAS
Jackson Marill
Rd Pk Player
1 5 F. Tatis RF SD
2 20 C. Burnes SP BAL
3 29 M. Semien 2B TEX
4 44 B. Bichette SS TOR
5 53 R. Lewis 3B MIN
6 68 R. Arozarena LF TB
7 77 N. Jones LF COL
8 92 C. Bassitt SP TOR
9 101 C. Sale SP ATL
10 116 M. King RP SD
11 125 J. Verlander SP HOU
12 140 J. Montgomery SP TEX
13 149 H. Greene SP CIN
14 164 A. Puk RP MIA
15 173 C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
16 188 M. Garver DH SEA
17 197 R. Detmers SP LAA
18 212 Y. Kikuchi SP TOR
19 221 J. Martinez DH LAD
20 236 J. India 2B CIN
21 245 C. Mize SP DET
Sweet Sweet Fantasy Baseball
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 19 F. Lindor SS NYM
3 30 M. Trout CF LAA
4 43 T. Skubal SP DET
5 54 E. Carter LF TEX
6 67 M. Kelly SP ARI
7 78 L. Arraez 2B MIA
8 91 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
9 102 J. Realmuto C PHI
10 115 J. Candelario 3B CIN
11 126 J. Paxton SP LAD
12 139 P. Fairbanks RP TB
13 150 J. Burger 3B MIA
14 163 J. McNeil 2B NYM
15 174 J. Alvarado RP PHI
16 187 S. Marte RF NYM
17 198 S. Perez C KC
18 211 K. Carpenter RF DET
19 222 J. France SP HOU
20 235 E. Julien 2B MIN
21 246 J. Merrill SS SD
White Noise
Rd Pk Player
1 7 K. Tucker RF HOU
2 18 T. Turner SS PHI
3 31 A. Bregman 3B HOU
4 42 Z. Gallen SP ARI
5 55 A. Nola SP PHI
6 66 Z. Eflin SP TB
7 79 W. Langford LF TEX
8 90 M. McLain SS CIN
9 103 W. Contreras C MIL
10 114 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
11 127 G. Cole SP NYY
12 138 C. Javier SP HOU
13 151 C. Sanchez SP PHI
14 162 S. Kwan LF CLE
15 175 J. Lee CF SF
16 186 L. Severino SP NYM
17 199 E. Fedde SP CHW
18 210 K. Bradish SP BAL
19 223 J. Flaherty SP DET
20 234 A. Alzolay RP CHC
21 247 R. Suarez RP SD
Gelof my Alonso
Rd Pk Player
1 8 S. Strider SP ATL
2 17 C. Seager SS TEX
3 32 G. Henderson 3B BAL
4 41 M. Harris CF ATL
5 56 C. Ragans RP KC
6 65 T. Casas 1B BOS
7 80 B. Miller SP LAD
8 89 J. Chourio CF MIL
9 104 T. Bibee SP CLE
10 113 J. Naylor 1B CLE
11 128 B. Stott 2B PHI
12 137 J. Lowe RF TB
13 152 B. Woo SP SEA
14 161 J. Duran CF BOS
15 176 K. Crawford SP BOS
16 185 G. Stone SP LAD
17 200 F. Alvarez C NYM
18 209 B. Lowe 2B TB
19 224 C. Paddack RP MIN
20 233 J. deGrom SP TEX
21 248 M. Miller SP OAK
Petit Fromage
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Olson 1B ATL
2 16 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
3 33 L. Castillo SP SEA
4 40 L. Robert CF CHW
5 57 L. Gilbert SP SEA
6 64 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
7 81 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
8 88 C. Abrams SS WAS
9 105 E. Clase RP CLE
10 112 S. Steer 1B CIN
11 129 J. Berrios SP TOR
12 136 J. Jung 3B TEX
13 153 P. Sewald RP ARI
14 160 C. Morton SP ATL
15 177 C. Raleigh C SEA
16 184 M. Scherzer SP TEX
17 201 D. Hall RP MIL
18 208 T. O'Neill LF BOS
19 225 B. Garrett SP MIA
20 232 P. Skenes SP PIT
21 249 C. Schmidt SP NYY
BACK TO BUSCH
Rd Pk Player
1 10 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 15 B. Harper DH PHI
3 34 G. Kirby SP SEA
4 39 L. Webb SP SF
5 58 O. Cruz SS PIT
6 63 F. Peralta SP MIL
7 82 S. Suzuki RF CHC
8 87 M. Muncy 3B LAD
9 106 B. Ober SP MIN
10 111 M. Ozuna DH ATL
11 130 J. Holliday SS BAL
12 135 I. Happ LF CHC
13 154 W. Buehler SP LAD
14 159 A. Civale SP TB
15 178 W. Contreras C STL
16 183 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
17 202 C. Kimbrel RP BAL
18 207 T. Wells SP BAL
19 226 G. Whitlock RP BOS
20 231 G. Crochet RP CHW
21 250 T. Estrada 2B SF
Senga Geni-Cease
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Carroll LF ARI
2 14 A. Judge RF NYY
3 35 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
4 38 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
5 59 J. Steele SP CHC
6 62 N. Arenado 3B STL
7 83 J. Luzardo SP MIA
8 86 D. Cease SP SD
9 107 H. Kim 2B SD
10 110 B. Buxton DH MIN
11 131 N. Pivetta RP BOS
12 134 Z. Gelof 2B OAK
13 155 R. Greene CF DET
14 158 K. Senga SP NYM
15 179 Y. Diaz C HOU
16 182 A. Diaz RP CIN
17 203 J. Romano RP TOR
18 206 R. Olson SP DET
19 227 R. Hoskins 1B MIL
20 230 J. Gray SP TEX
21 251 M. Manning SP DET
Big Beefy Baseball Boys
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 13 B. Witt SS KC
3 36 K. Schwarber LF PHI
4 37 K. Gausman SP TOR
5 60 C. Yelich LF MIL
6 61 K. Marte 2B ARI
7 84 C. Walker 1B ARI
8 85 J. Musgrove SP SD
9 108 C. Doval RP SF
10 109 J. Ryan SP MIN
11 132 S. Imanaga SP CHC
12 133 S. Gray SP STL
13 156 J. Walker RF STL
14 157 A. Gimenez 2B CLE
15 180 E. Perez SP MIA
16 181 C. Mullins CF BAL
17 204 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
18 205 C. Morel DH CHC
19 228 R. Lopez RP ATL
20 229 C. Holmes RP NYY
21 252 T. Rogers SP MIA