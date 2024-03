It didn't seem to be going well.

About two-thirds of the way through our salary cap draft (otherwise known as an auction) for the Memorial Magazine League, a 12-team Rotisserie contest heading into its 21st year, I felt like I had flubbed it. I didn't have enough players, and I didn't have enough dollars.

But I had more dollars than most people, nurturing my little stash through a steady stream of overpays. Over a span of 60 nominations, I was the winning bidder just twice. An hour might have passed since I did anything of great significance.

Then came the breakthrough. First, it was Dansby Swanson for $6, then Chris Bassitt for $5, then Cal Raleigh for $5 and Merrill Kelly for $6. These were high-volume, must-start players -- not studs exactly, but the sort of stabilizing forces that can make all the difference in a league where 276 players are started and 360 are rostered -- and I got them all for $3-4 below my projected values. Suddenly, my hole-ridden roster appeared rather hearty.

And I wasn't done yet. There was also Brandon Nimmo for $4, Rhys Hoskins for $3 and, most mercifully, closer front-runners Robert Suarez and Jose Leclerc for $2 apiece. I wasn't the only one taking advantage of these values, but I was the one in the most desperate need of them. And as I filled in those openings in quick succession, I thought back to those times I was tempted to go the 13th dollar on Spencer Torkelson and Teoscar Hernandez, feeling like the bargains would never come.

The bids were so consistently high for the first half of the draft that they had to. My projected auction values account for all the money available, so it's a mathematical certainty that overbids early will yield underbids late. Still, it's so, so hard to stay disciplined through a stretch where so many players are just out of your reach, as happened in those 60 picks leading up to my shopping spree. I nearly blew it with my purchase of Nico Hoerner for $17 (only to see Andres Gimenez go for $6 much later). Another splurge like that after I had already spent $110 of my $260 budget on Freddie Freeman ($40), Shohei Ohtani ($39) and Francisco Lindor ($31) would have left me without the spare dollars that, frankly, saved my team.

The hitting is strong. The pitching is strong. There are no weak categories that I can see. That's not to say I'm going to cruise to the title. After all, the competition is fierce:

Raymond Atherton , Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)

, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton) Garrett Atkins , Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

, Fake Teams (@13atkins13) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) JR Fenton , TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)

, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215) Tim Kanak , Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)



, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball) Greg Lathrop , Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Dan Richards , formerly Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire)

, formerly Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire) Doug Roe , former Podcast League champ

, former Podcast League champ Frank Stampfl , CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank) Chris Towers , CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)



, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

In particular, Greg Lathrop and Dan Richards are two to watch out for. One of them has won the league each of the past five years. You'll notice neither shied away from big bids either, with Greg going all-in on Ronald Acuna at $61 (so much for those concerns about his knee) and Dan opting for a more pitcher-heavy build with Spencer Strider at $43. I think Dan put himself in a bad spot for batting average, but otherwise, I like their teams quite a bit.

As for me, I haven't won this league since I went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, but because I held out during that difficult middle portion of the draft, I have hope that this team will be the one that puts me back on top.

Here are the full results: