Bemboom was recalled by the Angels on Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Bemboom will give the Angels added depth behind the plate, with Jason Castro dealing with a stiff neck. Castro remains day-to-day and was not placed on the injured list to create a spot for Bemboom, so it's possible Bemboom's stay on the active roster will be a short one. The 30-year-old hit just .130/.145/.204 in his 25-game debut last season.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Doesn't make Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Could provide catching depth•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Optioned to minors•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Called up as third catcher•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Connects on first career homer•