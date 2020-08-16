Bemboom was recalled by the Angels on Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Bemboom will give the Angels added depth behind the plate, with Jason Castro dealing with a stiff neck. Castro remains day-to-day and was not placed on the injured list to create a spot for Bemboom, so it's possible Bemboom's stay on the active roster will be a short one. The 30-year-old hit just .130/.145/.204 in his 25-game debut last season.

