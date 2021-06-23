Upton (back) isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Upton was removed from Tuesday's game due to lower-back tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for the series finale. It's not clear whether he could be available off the bench, but he'll have an additional day to rest since the Angels have a scheduled day off ahead of Friday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
