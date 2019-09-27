Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Could miss all of 2020

Sanchez (shoulder) may not be ready to pitch in 2020, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander joined the Astros for their final regular-season series in Anaheim and talked with reporters for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder. Sanchez said his surgery was nearly identical to what Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias underwent in June 2017. Urias went under the knife June 27, 2017 and returned to major-league action Sept. 15, 2018. An estimated time frame for this injury sits between 12 and 14 months. Despite that, Sanchez remains confident. "It's going to be a while," Sanchez said. "I could come back mid-next year is kind of what (the doctor) said .... I'll definitely miss the first part of next year but I will pitch next year." Sanchez was acquired from the Blue Jays this season and made four appearances for the Astros. At the time of his acquisition, he was penciled in as possible bullpen help for the postseason and rotation candidate for 2020. Sanchez enters the offseason as arbitration eligible, so whether he returns to Houston is unclear. The Astros can decide not to tender his contract, a strong possibility given he will not be ready for Opening Day.