McCormick went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over Oakland.
McCormick made his first career major-league start Sunday and marked the occasion with his first career homer, a three-run shot in the seventh inning against Yusmeiro Petit that extended the Astros' lead to seven. McCormick may not find himself in the starting lineup too often this season, but he made the most of his opportunity Sunday with Michael Brantley out with a minor wrist injury.
