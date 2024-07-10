McCormick went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

McCormick hasn't been running as much this season -- his pair of steals Tuesday gave him seven thefts on the year. He's logged four of them over the last 13 games, though he's batting just .212 (7-for-33) in that span. The outfielder is at a .207/.267/.313 slash line with three home runs, 19 RBI, 19 runs scored, five doubles and one triple across 52 contests this season. He's started five of the last eight games between left field and right field, including three starts versus right-handed pitchers, though McCormick will still have to compete with Joey Loperfido for playing time until Kyle Tucker (lower leg) is ready to return.