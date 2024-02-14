Abreu could receive more days off, or see more time at DH during the 2024 season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu had a disappointing 2023 campaign-- his first in Houston -- as he posted a career-worst 86 wRC+ and .295 wOBA. At least a portion of his struggles have been apportioned to a back injury that he dealt with for much of the season and played through until a stint on the injured list in mid-August. The Astros appear to be taking a proactive approach to managing Abreu's workload in 2024, though it's currently unclear if that means he will lose at-bats, or if it just means that he will shift to DH. In either scenario, Jon Singleton or Trey Cabbage could pick up some extra plate appearances.