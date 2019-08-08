Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sitting again Thursday

Jansen is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen and Reese McGuire have alternated starts behind the dish over the past six games, but Jansen will sit for a second straight game as he's gone just 1-for-12 with four strikeouts during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories