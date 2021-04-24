Bergen was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Saturday.
Bergen was added to the major-league roster Friday, but he failed to appear in the team's win over the Rays. He'll now head back to the alternate training site as part of a shuffle to make room for Jordan Romano (elbow) and Ty Tice in the big-league bullpen.
