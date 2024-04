Bauers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Bauers started the previous two games and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base Sunday versus Seattle, but he'll take a seat Monday against Cincinnati righty Graham Ashcraft. Rhys Hoskins will handle first base while Oliver Dunn serves as the designated hitter, opening up the hot corner for Joey Ortiz.