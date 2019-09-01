Jeffress (hip) will be designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jeffress was never truly able to get on track this season after an injury in spring training and has a 7.33 ERA and 1.63 WHIP dating back to June 19. The 31-year-old landed on the injured list Aug. 25 with a left hip strain and resumed throwing Friday. Per Rosenthal, the Brewers intend to release Jeffress, but they'll start by creating some space on the 40-man roster for September callups. According the Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the veteran right-hander plans to step away for the rest of the season to try and get healthy for spring training.