Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Topa will open the season on the injured list after experiencing elbow discomfort during his appearance Saturday in a "B" game, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Milwaukee is still awaiting on the results of Topa's MRI before providing an updated timeline on his return, but given the nature of his injury, the right-hander seems likely to spent more than the minimum 10 days on the IL. The Brewers had been hoping the hard-throwing Topa -- who logged a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and struck out 12 over 7.1 innings as a rookie in 2020 -- would fill a key role out of the bullpen to begin the season.