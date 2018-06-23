Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Will sit Sunday

Cain (groin) will not play Sunday against the Cardinals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain has had a rough series, exiting two games early with minor groin and hamstring injuries and getting hit by two pitches. The Brewers have a scheduled day off Monday, so Cain will get two full days to rest and heal.

