Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Will sit Sunday
Cain (groin) will not play Sunday against the Cardinals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cain has had a rough series, exiting two games early with minor groin and hamstring injuries and getting hit by two pitches. The Brewers have a scheduled day off Monday, so Cain will get two full days to rest and heal.
