Manager Mike Shildt said Monday that Martinez underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 29-year-old is ineligible to return until early September after being moved to the 60-day injured list earlier this month, and there's a chance he misses the rest of the season after undergoing the procedure. If unable to retake the mound in 2021, Martinez will finish the season with a 6.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 57:36 K:BB over 82.1 innings.