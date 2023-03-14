Walker (shoulder) is starting in left field and batting third in Tuesday's spring game against the Astros, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old will end up missing only a couple games after he exited Saturday's Grapefruit League contest with a strained right shoulder, which appears to confirm the early indications that the injury isn't a serious concern. Walker is pushing for spot on the Opening Day roster, but it may not be long before the top prospect makes his MLB debut even if he begins the campaign in the minors.