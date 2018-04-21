Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: To begin rehab assignment next week
Sherriff (toe) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and then play in a couple rehab contests with Triple-A Memphis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sherriff will likely need longer than 10 days after being placed on the disabled list last weekend due to a fractured toe. The reliever will sport a piece a metal under the sole of his right shoe in order to protect the toe during his rehab assignment. Over the course of three appearances with the Cardinals this season, Sherriff has logged a 3.38 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.
