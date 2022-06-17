Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation. The transaction is retroactive to Thursday.

The veteran backstop has dealt with the knee issue throughout the first couple months of the season, and he'll head to the injured list after receiving a series of cortisone injections last weekend. Molina will be eligible to be reinstated June 26, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to play by that point. Andrew Knizner will serve as the Cardinals' No. 1 catcher in the meantime, with Ivan Herrera called up to serve as the backup.