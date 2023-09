The Cubs placed Candelario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Candelario suffered the injury in Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks and will be sidelined until at least next Thursday. Nick Madrigal is playing third base Tuesday at Colorado, with Cody Bellinger covering first base and Christopher Morel filling the DH role. Alexander Canario has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa as a depth option off the bench.