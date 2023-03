Mervis was reassigned Thursday to the minor-league side of Cubs camp, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mervis appears to be the first baseman of the future on the North Side of Chicago, but he'll have to wait a little longer to get his shot after the organization brought in both Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini over the winter. The 24-year-old put up a .984 OPS with 36 home runs and 119 RBI in 137 games last season between three different levels of the Cubs' minor-league system.