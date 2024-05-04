The Cubs optioned Mervis to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Mervis was called up to the big club on April 23 after a strong start in Triple-A, slashing .288/.402/.606 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over 82 plate appearances with Iowa. That hasn't translated to the majors, as he's gone 3-for-26 with three RBI and eight strikeouts over nine games, and manager Craig Counsell noted that Mervis needs to go "back to the drawing board" in Triple-A, per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. The Cubs called up infielder Miles Mastrobuoni in a corresponding move.