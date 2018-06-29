Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled from Reno
Walker was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Walker has played in 17 games with the Diamondbacks this season, going 3-for-17 with two RBI and 10 strikeouts during his brief opportunities at the big-league level. He will supply a little extra depth all around the field but don't expect him to make much of an impact. Jimmie Sherfy was optioned to Reno in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Optioned back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Connects on first homer of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...