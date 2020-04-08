Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Likely has roster spot
Locastro is expected claim a bench spot when the regular season begins, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gilbert goes as far as calling Locastro a lock to make the roster, which seems a given, but manager Torey Lovullo hasn't made such a proclamation. The speedy outfielder was a spark for the Diamondbacks in 2019, getting on base at .357 clip and stealing 17 bases. Locastro also has a freakish ability to get hit by pitches, a category in which he ranked fourth with 22 over 91 games. He'll serve as a fourth outfielder and could develop a larger role should an injury hit one of the projected outfielder starters.
