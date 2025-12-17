Nick Kurtz 1B ATH Athletics • #16 • Age: 22 1 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Some may quibble about the strikeout rate, but when a guy speeds through the entire minor league system in just 33 games and then goes on to have one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, I try not to overthink it.

Junior Caminero 3B TB Tampa Bay • #13 • Age: 22 2 Last year's Roto ADP Round 8 Last year's H2H ADP Round 11 Oh no, he won't be playing in a minor league park next year! So what? He just validated his top prospect credentials by hitting the second-most home runs ever by a player 21 or younger.

Cal Raleigh C SEA Seattle • #29 • Age: 29 3 Last year's Roto ADP Round 8 Last year's H2H ADP Round 10 Raleigh was drafted to be a 30-homer catcher and became a 60-homer catcher, so anywhere he lands in between would make him a value keeper.

Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI Arizona • #2 • Age: 26 4 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted The No. 1 shortstop in points and No. 3 in categories leagues this past year is sure to come with a dose of skepticism given the unexpectedness of it all, but locking in the 26-year-old at a late-round cost could pay off for years to come if his breakthrough proves to be halfway viable.

Pete Crow-Armstrong CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #4 • Age: 23 5 Last year's Roto ADP Round 12 Last year's H2H ADP Round 17 We can wring our hands over his poor finish, but he still went 30/30 in his first full year starting and may never slip into the middle rounds again.

Roman Anthony OF BOS Boston • #19 • Age: 21 6 Last year's Roto ADP Round 24 Last year's H2H ADP Round 20 If initial returns are any indication, those who had the foresight to draft the game's top hitting prospect before his debut may have secured a steep discount for years to come.

Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 29 7 Last year's Roto ADP Round 14 Last year's H2H ADP Round 13 Priced like a mid-rotation innings eater coming into the season, Sanchez took a turn for the studly with a jump in velocity, and his control and ground-ball skills are so good that he seems about as safe as you could ask of a starting pitcher.

Brice Turang 2B MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 26 8 Last year's Roto ADP Round 10 Last year's H2H ADP Round 11 With a big jump in exit velocity, Turang now looks like a 20-homer threat in addition to being a 40-steal threat, which sets him up to be an early-rounder at arguably the weakest position in Fantasy.

Bryan Woo SP SEA Seattle • #22 • Age: 25 9 Last year's Roto ADP Round 12 Last year's H2H ADP Round 12 Durability was main thing holding Woo back, but after throwing the 11th-most innings in 2025, he has the look of an ace who might only cost you a middle-round pick to keep.

Hunter Brown SP HOU Houston • #58 • Age: 27 10 Last year's Roto ADP Round 9 Last year's H2H ADP Round 11 Brown is regarded similarly to Woo, but he's a year older, a little more expensive to keep, and at greater risk of a WHIP increase.

Zachary Neto SS LAA L.A. Angels • #9 • Age: 24 11 Last year's Roto ADP Round 17 Last year's H2H ADP Round 18 Neto was only so affordable in 2025 because the start of his season was delayed by shoulder surgery, but instead of struggling to regain his form, as feared, he reaffirmed his standing as a power/speed threat at a premium position.

Hunter Goodman RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 26 12 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Goodman was supposed to be a Quadruple-A-type all-or-nothing hitter who couldn't really hack it behind the plate, but the Rockies entrusted him with catcher duties from the start and watched him mash for six months straight.

Ben Rice C NYY N.Y. Yankees • #22 • Age: 26 13 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted After a massive breakout that still fell well short of the numbers Statcast projected for him, Rice is the most darling of picks in Fantasy right now, and frankly, that might be the case even if he didn't eke out catcher eligibility for 2026.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #38 • Age: 29 14 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Bradish came back from Tommy John surgery looking every bit like the Cy Young contender he was before it, recording 13.2 K/9 across six starts.

Cade Smith P CLE Cleveland • #36 • Age: 26 15 Last year's Roto ADP Round 26 Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Though Smith had the look of an ace reliever from the moment he set foot in Cleveland, no one suspected he'd get a chance to close with Emmanuel Clase being entrenched there. That turned out to be a failure of imagination.

Eury Perez SP MIA Miami • #39 • Age: 22 16 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted You might think that in the sort of keeper leagues we're discussing here, some participants would have the foresight to draft a 22-year-old phenom on the mend from Tommy John surgery, knowing they could lock him in at a discount if he returns no worse for wear. But the ADP data doesn't reflect that.

Chase Burns P CIN Cincinnati • #26 • Age: 22 17 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Burns hadn't even made his minor league debut yet at the start of 2025, so you can understand why he went undrafted in leagues where only a handful of players are kept. He quickly emerged as the top pitching prospect in baseball, though, and shows unbelievable upside as a bat-misser.

Shea Langeliers C ATH Athletics • #23 • Age: 28 18 Last year's Roto ADP Round 13 Last year's H2H ADP Round 14 Langeliers seemed like a one-dimensional hitter better suited as a second catcher in Fantasy, but a big reduction in strikeout rate rounded out his profile and now makes him an obvious discount at the point where he was drafted last year.

Jesus Luzardo SP PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 28 19 Last year's Roto ADP Round 21 Last year's H2H ADP Round 17 Luzardo is both younger than you may think and better than you may think. Take out two disastrous starts last year when he was obviously tipping his pitches, and he's left with a 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.6 K/9.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 26 20 Last year's Roto ADP Round 8 Last year's H2H ADP Round 7 Greene comes in a little lower than you might expect because the discount is less, particularly if there's a two- or three-round markup in your league, but he's proven to be an ace when healthy.

Maikel Garcia 3B KC Kansas City • #11 • Age: 25 21 Last year's Roto ADP Round 19 Last year's H2H ADP Round 21 It's a shame he's not eligible at second base anymore, but Garcia still contributes to batting average and stolen bases in a way few third basemen do. The Royals just made a big investment in him with a five-year deal.

Jeremy Pena SS HOU Houston • #3 • Age: 28 22 Last year's Roto ADP Round 16 Last year's H2H ADP Round 20 Pena seemed to max out his offsensive potential in 2025, elevating him from a borderline starter to a surefire starter in most Fantasy formats, but he's already 28 and may have only a couple more years at his apex.

Byron Buxton DH MIN Minnesota • #25 • Age: 31 23 Last year's Roto ADP Round 18 Last year's H2H ADP Round 16 Buxton reminded us how good he can be when he stays relatively healthy, placing as a top 10 outfielder with a combined 59 home runs and stolen bases, but even at a steep discount, his age and health history are working against him.

Trevor Rogers SP BAL Baltimore • #28 • Age: 28 24 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted I'll be the first to admit I thought Rogers was done as a Fantasy asset, but he regained his velocity and command after a couple of injury-plagued years and went on to deliver a 1.81 ERA. It was too good to be true, obviously, but when the cost is so low, the glass is half full.

Nick Pivetta RP SD San Diego • #27 • Age: 32 25 Last year's Roto ADP Round 16 Last year's H2H ADP Round 17 On the one hand, Pivetta's first foray into a pitcher's park was the smashing success so many hoped it would be. On the other hand, his strikeout rate hit its lowest point in three years, and he's about to turn 33.

Tyler Soderstrom C ATH Athletics • #21 • Age: 24 26 Last year's Roto ADP Round 28 Last year's H2H ADP Round 21 Soderstrom's breakout season was a disjointed one, giving him the appearance of a slugger early and a batting average standout late, but the overall takeaway should be that he's on a positive trajectory for a 24-year-old.

Agustin Ramirez C MIA Miami • #50 • Age: 24 27 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Though Ramirez's slash line was a little underwhelming, the power/speed combo is refreshing for a catcher, and the Statcast data suggests he left plenty of meat on the bone.

Drake Baldwin C ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 24 28 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Baldwin flew under the radar as a prospect despite some impressive underlying data and revealed himself to be a true hitting specimen as a rookie, just with the misfortune of playing for a team with another quality catcher.

Nolan McLean P NYM N.Y. Mets • #26 • Age: 24 29 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted McLean gave pitching his undivided attention for the first time in 2025 and pretty much dominated from the jump, a trend that continued during his eight-start trial in the majors. He's a bit more contact-oriented than we'd prefer in Fantasy and also has come control issues to sort out.

Trey Yesavage SP TOR Toronto • #39 • Age: 22 30 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Anyone who followed the postseason knows all about Yesavage's over-the-top delivery and the nasty splitter that results from it. His arsenal isn't as varied as McLean's, but he has more strikeout upside.

Cameron Schlittler P NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 24 31 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Another 2025 call-up who wasn't on anyone's radar at the start of the year, Schlittler got more run than McLean and Yesavage and was working six innings with regularity by the end.

Luke Keaschall 2B MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 23 32 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted At a position as weak as second base, you'll take Keaschall at this extreme discount, hoping he grows into more power a la Brice Turang. But his contact skills and base-stealing are what's propelling him now, which makes for a modest ceiling.

Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL Milwaukee • #32 • Age: 23 33 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Misiorowski came on like a freight train with his 102 mph fastball, earning an All-Star nod after just five starts, but efficiency issues plagued him later, which suggests he may not be as bankable in the short-term as the McLean/Yesavage/Schlittler trio.

Bubba Chandler P PIT Pittsburgh • #57 • Age: 23 34 Last year's Roto ADP Round 27 Last year's H2H ADP Round 22 Chandler's Triple-A performance in 2025 was so uneven that it's hard to know exactly what we're getting in 2026, but his control problems disappeared completely upon reaching the majors in late August, giving him a case for being the game's best pitching prospect still.

Samuel Basallo C BAL Baltimore • #29 • Age: 21 35 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted The time to invest in a prospect in leagues where only a handful of players are kept (not full Dynasty, in other words) is when he has an open runway but hasn't made good on his potential yet. That's where Basallo is right now.

Jhoan Duran RP PHI Philadelphia • #59 • Age: 27 36 Last year's Roto ADP Round 10 Last year's H2H ADP Round 12 How keepable Duran is depends partly on how scarce saves are in your league, but in a typical 12-team 5x5 context, he's likely to go off the board 4-5 rounds earlier than he did last year, owing to the fact that he's no longer with a team that prefers to mix and match in the ninth.

George Springer RF TOR Toronto • #4 • Age: 36 37 Last year's Roto ADP Round 20 Last year's H2H ADP Round 18 The payoff here is sure to be short-term simply by virtue of him being 36, but what Springer did as a 35-year-old, after so much of the Fantasy Baseball world had written him off, was awe-inspiring. For as little as it would take to keep him, you have to run it back.

Brandon Woodruff SP MIL Milwaukee • #53 • Age: 32 38 Last year's Roto ADP Round 19 Last year's H2H ADP Round 18 Like Springer, Woodruff was similarly written off, but less because of his age (32) than the nature of a shoulder surgery that cost him 3 mph off his fastball. You wouldn't know it by his performance, which included a career-high strikeout rate.

Kyle Stowers RF MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 27 39 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Stowers was presumed to be just a throw-in the deal that also sent Connor Norby to the Marlins, having already missed his chance at major league glory as a 27-year-old, but lo and behold, he became an All-Star -- and with data that mostly backs up the top-line numbers.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 26 40 Last year's Roto ADP Round 27 Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted We've been faked out by Torkelson before, but he is a former No. 1 overall pick who did show marked improvement against fastballs in 2025, in addition to returning to the 30-homer threshold.

Michael Busch 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #29 • Age: 28 41 Last year's Roto ADP Round 22 Last year's H2H ADP Round 21 Some might prefer Busch to Torkelson -- and I agree he's the better hitter of the two -- but he's also two years older, has a slightly higher keeper cost, and is still forced to sit against lefties more often than I'd like.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 27 45 Last year's Roto ADP Round 19 Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Lodolo took a big leap in 2025, managing to stay healthy for 150 innings while becoming one of the game's best control pitchers. What's most exciting, though, is how his swinging-strike rate spiked to 16 percent over the final three months.

Andy Pages CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #44 • Age: 25 42 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Pages is virtually automatic as a late-round keeper given that he just had a combined 41 homers and steals as a 24-year-old. But I'm not convinced that he's actually good, and his disappearance in the postseason spoke to those concerns.

Emmet Sheehan SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 26 43 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted I am convinced that Sheehan is actually good, as evidenced by his consistently stellar swinging-strike rate. But I'm less convinced that the Dodgers will ever integrate him into the rotation fully, and his role in the postseason spoke to those concerns.

Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 26 44 Last year's Roto ADP Round 18 Last year's H2H ADP Round 16 There are reasons to believe Williams' 2025 breakthrough was phony baloney -- you can start with the ERA estimators, which are all a full run higher than his ERA -- but his second-half performance I think paints a clearer picture of the progress he made. The discount seems big enough to earn him a spot here.

Shane Bieber SP TOR Toronto • #57 • Age: 30 46 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Round 22 If you drafted Bieber in a keeper league in 2025, it was likely with the forethought of a keeper discount in 2026, and I'm not here to rain on your parade. But he wasn't as dominant as hoped when he finally returned from Tommy John surgery in August and now has the specter of a lingering forearm issue.

Aroldis Chapman RP BOS Boston • #44 • Age: 37 47 Last year's Roto ADP Round 24 Last year's H2H ADP Round 17 The expectation heading into 2025 was that Chapman would be a part-time closer -- and maybe not for long -- but a tighter grip led to markedly improved control and the best season of what may be a Hall of Fame career. Shame he's going to be 38.

Jacob Wilson SS ATH Athletics • #5 • Age: 23 48 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted The difficulty in anointing Wilson a keeper, regardless of the discount, is that the upside is severely limited for a hitter with fringy power and almost no base-stealing ability. But as long as his hit tool remains at the top of the scales, he'll be startable, at least.

Jakob Marsee OF MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 24 49 Last year's Roto ADP Undrafted Last year's H2H ADP Undrafted Though his minor league numbers were kind of interesting, Marsee wasn't supposed to be a big deal when the Marlins called him up in August, and notably, that ridiculous first month in the majors was followed by a rocky September. Is his Fantasy intrigue built on small-sample chicanery?