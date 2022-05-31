max-muncy.jpg

Maybe Max Muncy's elbow isn't OK after all.

The struggling slugger finally conceded to an IL stint Saturday with what the Dodgers have deemed inflammation, but we know there's more to the story. It all points back to the UCL tear he suffered on the final day of last season, a gruesome-looking injury that he never had surgery to correct. Because it happened to his non-throwing arm, it hasn't hindered him in the field, as you might expect. But it is his top hand when he's hitting, and the lack of power has been evident.

His average exit velocity last year was 91.2 mph. This year, it's 87.3. Meanwhile, he's batting .150 after batting .185 in spring training and generally looking nothing like the borderline MVP candidate he was for most of last year.

"Maybe like subconsciously, it's been there," Muncy said. "Maybe not quite getting through the ball like I'm used to. But it's not something I'm thinking about. It just kind of happens. Like I said, I'm not going to use my elbow as an excuse. I haven't been good. But maybe it's there, maybe it's not."

The Dodgers don't have a timetable for Muncy's return, but manager Dave Roberts has suggested it might be only a couple weeks. At this point, you have to consider that a rosy outlook. Given Muncy's track record, he's worth stashing in the hopes a period of rest will get him right, but as these IL stash rankings show, he's not as high of a priority as you might assume.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
headshot-image
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
wrist surgery
2
headshot-image
Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS
strained groin
3
headshot-image
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
sprained ankle
4
headshot-image
Max Scherzer New York Mets SP
strained oblique
5
headshot-image
Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS
strained quadriceps
6
headshot-image
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees RF
ankle inflammation
7
headshot-image
Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers SS
sprained ankle
8
headshot-image
Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP
torn meniscus
9
headshot-image
Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins SS
COVID-19
10
headshot-image
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
torn hamstring
11
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
stress reaction in shoulder
12
headshot-image
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
hip inflammation
13
headshot-image
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
wrist inflammation
14
headshot-image
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF
strained back
15
headshot-image
Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP
COVID-19
16
headshot-image
Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP
Achilles tendinitis
17
headshot-image
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
loose bodies in elbow
18
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
shoulder inflammation
19
headshot-image
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
stress fracture in rib cage
Also really difficult to drop
20
headshot-image
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
strained hamstring
21
headshot-image
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
elbow inflammation
22
headshot-image
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
stress reaction in back
23
headshot-image
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
shoulder impingement
24
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
strained forearm
25
headshot-image
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation
26
headshot-image
Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF
sprained finger
27
headshot-image
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
biceps tendinitis
28
headshot-image
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained lat
If you have to, you have to
29
headshot-image
Andrew Kittredge Tampa Bay Rays RP
back tightness
30
headshot-image
Mike Clevinger San Diego Padres SP
strained triceps
31
headshot-image
Josh Donaldson New York Yankees 3B
shoulder inflammation
32
headshot-image
Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers RF
strained hamstring
33
headshot-image
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins SS
bruised knee
34
headshot-image
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
sprained ankle
35
headshot-image
Franmil Reyes Cleveland Guardians DH
strained hamstring
Stashing is purely a luxury
36
headshot-image
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
thoracic outlet syndrome
37
headshot-image
Anthony DeSclafani San Francisco Giants SP
ankle inflammation
38
headshot-image
Ken Giles Seattle Mariners RP
strained finger
39
headshot-image
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm
40
headshot-image
Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers SP
sprained rib cage