Maybe Max Muncy's elbow isn't OK after all.
The struggling slugger finally conceded to an IL stint Saturday with what the Dodgers have deemed inflammation, but we know there's more to the story. It all points back to the UCL tear he suffered on the final day of last season, a gruesome-looking injury that he never had surgery to correct. Because it happened to his non-throwing arm, it hasn't hindered him in the field, as you might expect. But it is his top hand when he's hitting, and the lack of power has been evident.
His average exit velocity last year was 91.2 mph. This year, it's 87.3. Meanwhile, he's batting .150 after batting .185 in spring training and generally looking nothing like the borderline MVP candidate he was for most of last year.
"Maybe like subconsciously, it's been there," Muncy said. "Maybe not quite getting through the ball like I'm used to. But it's not something I'm thinking about. It just kind of happens. Like I said, I'm not going to use my elbow as an excuse. I haven't been good. But maybe it's there, maybe it's not."
The Dodgers don't have a timetable for Muncy's return, but manager Dave Roberts has suggested it might be only a couple weeks. At this point, you have to consider that a rosy outlook. Given Muncy's track record, he's worth stashing in the hopes a period of rest will get him right, but as these IL stash rankings show, he's not as high of a priority as you might assume.
|1
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
|wrist surgery
|2
Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS
|strained groin
|3
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|sprained ankle
|4
Max Scherzer New York Mets SP
|strained oblique
|5
Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS
|strained quadriceps
|6
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees RF
|ankle inflammation
|7
Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers SS
|sprained ankle
|8
Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP
|torn meniscus
|9
Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins SS
|COVID-19
|10
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
|torn hamstring
|11
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|stress reaction in shoulder
|12
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|hip inflammation
|13
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
|wrist inflammation
|14
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF
|strained back
|15
Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP
|COVID-19
|16
Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP
|Achilles tendinitis
|17
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
|loose bodies in elbow
|18
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
|shoulder inflammation
|19
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
|stress fracture in rib cage
|20
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
|strained hamstring
|21
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|elbow inflammation
|22
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
|stress reaction in back
|23
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
|shoulder impingement
|24
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
|strained forearm
|25
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation
|26
Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF
|sprained finger
|27
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
|biceps tendinitis
|28
Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained lat
|29
Andrew Kittredge Tampa Bay Rays RP
|back tightness
|30
Mike Clevinger San Diego Padres SP
|strained triceps
|31
Josh Donaldson New York Yankees 3B
|shoulder inflammation
|32
Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers RF
|strained hamstring
|33
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins SS
|bruised knee
|34
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
|sprained ankle
|35
Franmil Reyes Cleveland Guardians DH
|strained hamstring
|36
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
|thoracic outlet syndrome
|37
Anthony DeSclafani San Francisco Giants SP
|ankle inflammation
|38
Ken Giles Seattle Mariners RP
|strained finger
|39
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
|strained forearm
|40
Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers SP
|sprained rib cage