Maybe Max Muncy's elbow isn't OK after all.



The struggling slugger finally conceded to an IL stint Saturday with what the Dodgers have deemed inflammation, but we know there's more to the story. It all points back to the UCL tear he suffered on the final day of last season, a gruesome-looking injury that he never had surgery to correct. Because it happened to his non-throwing arm, it hasn't hindered him in the field, as you might expect. But it is his top hand when he's hitting, and the lack of power has been evident.



His average exit velocity last year was 91.2 mph. This year, it's 87.3. Meanwhile, he's batting .150 after batting .185 in spring training and generally looking nothing like the borderline MVP candidate he was for most of last year.



"Maybe like subconsciously, it's been there," Muncy said. "Maybe not quite getting through the ball like I'm used to. But it's not something I'm thinking about. It just kind of happens. Like I said, I'm not going to use my elbow as an excuse. I haven't been good. But maybe it's there, maybe it's not."



The Dodgers don't have a timetable for Muncy's return, but manager Dave Roberts has suggested it might be only a couple weeks. At this point, you have to consider that a rosy outlook. Given Muncy's track record, he's worth stashing in the hopes a period of rest will get him right, but as these IL stash rankings show, he's not as high of a priority as you might assume.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS wrist surgery 2 Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS strained groin 3 Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP sprained ankle 4 Max Scherzer New York Mets SP strained oblique 5 Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS strained quadriceps 6 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees RF ankle inflammation 7 Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers SS sprained ankle 8 Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP torn meniscus 9 Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins SS COVID-19 10 Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF torn hamstring 11 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in shoulder 12 Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP hip inflammation 13 Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B wrist inflammation 14 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF strained back 15 Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP COVID-19 16 Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP Achilles tendinitis 17 Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP loose bodies in elbow 18 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP shoulder inflammation 19 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP stress fracture in rib cage

Also really difficult to drop 20 Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B strained hamstring 21 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B elbow inflammation 22 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B stress reaction in back 23 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF shoulder impingement 24 Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP strained forearm 25 Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP shoulder inflammation 26 Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF sprained finger 27 Tylor Megill New York Mets SP biceps tendinitis 28 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP strained lat

If you have to, you have to 29 Andrew Kittredge Tampa Bay Rays RP back tightness 30 Mike Clevinger San Diego Padres SP strained triceps 31 Josh Donaldson New York Yankees 3B shoulder inflammation 32 Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers RF strained hamstring 33 Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins SS bruised knee 34 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle 35 Franmil Reyes Cleveland Guardians DH strained hamstring