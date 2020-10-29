Watch Now: World Series Recap: Corey Seager Named MVP ( 1:27 )

Normally, I'd disregard postseason performance when assessing players for the upcoming season. It's just a drop in the bucket after six months of stat accumulation and doesn't carry more weight just because it came on a larger stage.

But we're not coming off a six-month season. We're coming off a 2 1/2-month season, and given the relative insignificance of that sample, I crave more data wherever I can get it.

It seems foolish, then, to treat an extra month of data like an afterthought, especially for players whose postseason performance completely flipped the narrative of their 2020 campaign. Sometimes players get off to slow starts and it takes that third month to get them going. If combining postseason stats with regular season stats might actually move the needle for some, why wouldn't we do it?

Only players who advanced as far as the League Championship Series saw significant movement in their stat lines, and it helps that both of those series went seven games. From the four teams that participated — the Dodgers, Rays, Braves and Astros — I've come up with six players whose postseason performance genuinely moved the needle for me, impacting my rankings for 2021.

As you can probably guess, two of them are Randy Arozarena and Corey Seager.