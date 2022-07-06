If you felt like your team was short-handed in recent weeks, you weren't alone, but reinforcements have been arriving in recent days, and Tuesday saw another big name make his comeback from injury: Max Scherzer. We'll have more on his start in today's Fantasy Baseball Today newsletter, as Frank Stampfl and I chatted about Scherzer and how high he deserves to be ranked in Wednesday's episode of the show.

We also talked about how highly Sandy Alcantara ranks because he was dominant yet again, going seven-plus innings for the 11th straight start. I mean, who does that? In today's era, nobody. Frank and I agree that Alcantara is part of a solid top six that stands alone at the top of the pitching rankings, so make sure you check out the show to hear who else joins Alcantara at the top tier.

In the rest of today's newsletter, we're talking about Julio Rodriguez's continued excellence, some drop candidates at starting pitcher, and the rest of the news and notes from Tuesday you need to know about. You should also make sure you check out Scott White's top-40 IL stash rankings and his latest prospects report as we get set for Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello's MLB debut tonight. And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Is Julio Rodriguez playing his way into contention for a first-round pick? That might be selling him short at this point. He didn't make our consensus top 24 the last time we re-drafted the first two rounds, but we're going to do that exercise again at the All-Star break, and I don't see any way the 21-year-old isn't among the first 20 players taken. He had another big game Tuesday, going 2 for 5 with another steal, and he's now hitting .300 with 15 homers and 12 steals since May 1, a 36-HR, 29-SB pace over 150 games. It sure feels like another Fernando Tatis Jr. situation, where whatever Rodriguez is lacking in terms of plate discipline is more than made up for by what an outrageously talented hitter he is. Is Rodriguez a contender for the No. 1 overall pick? Probably not yet, but another couple of months like this are going to put him in the discussion.

Scherzer dominates

Usually, when a pitcher is coming back from IL, I like to give them a start to get their feet under them before I throw them back in the lineup, but Max Scherzer isn't your usual pitcher. He came back from his oblique injury and absolutely dominated the Reds on Tuesday, striking out 11 with just two hits allowed over six innings – and he only needed 79 pitches to do it, 11 fewer than what he said was his max goal. His velocity was actually up 1.0 mph in the start and he had 15 swings and misses. Sure, it was the Reds, but hey, that's why you get him active for this start. Scherzer is set to face off against Sandy Alcantara on Sunday in New York, and I'm looking up tickets for that game right now, because that's can't-miss baseball right there.

Time to drop 'em?

We talked about a couple of struggling starters on today's podcast, wondering whether you should be looking to drop them. In this case, one is much easier to drop than the other:

Michael Kopech is the one I would have a hard time pulling the plug on. He's struggled mightily over his past four starts, allowing a 6.86 ERA with 17 strikeouts, 11 walks, and seven home runs allowed after giving up six runs to the Twins on Tuesday. His velocity has been down a bit during that stretch – about 1 mph Tuesday – and his overall swinging strike rate of 10.1% and his 4.3 BB/9 are both pretty mediocre. However, none of his pitches seems to be a particular issue so far. I think he's probably a bit too fastball heavy overall, and the drop in his slider whiff rate from 36.0% to 19.1% is alarming – he has to rely too much on his fastball in all counts, making him predictable. That being said, I just think there's too much upside with Kopech to drop him, even if you can't start him right now.

It's a lot easier to drop Jameson Taillon, who was getting away with a contact-heavy approach earlier in the season but now has a 6.26 ERA over his past six starts. He's still 96% rostered – actually a couple of ticks higher than Kopech, which I don't get – and I'm fine dropping him even in a 12-team Roto league. Taillon just doesn't have that much upside, so I'm fine chasing someone who does. Like Brayan Bello, who is set to make his MLB debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday, or Nick Lodolo, who had a solid start (eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings) in his return from the IL against the Mets.

Injuries, news and notes