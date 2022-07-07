Max Scherzer made his return in fine form Tuesday. Ditto Eloy Jimenez on Wednesday.

Those are two players who will no longer be taking up valuable IL space on your Fantasy roster, freeing those spots up for someone else. A potential pickup, maybe? The Dodgers' Dustin May has pulled out ahead of the other pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery, set to begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so. He could rejoin the Dodgers rotation for the final six weeks and enjoy all the perks that goes with it.

Meanwhile, year-long stashes Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis are finally showing signs of real progress. The latest tests on Tatis' fractured wrist show enough healing for him to begin swinging a bat, with a rehab assignment likely to come after the All-Star break. As for deGrom, he's already begun his rehab assignment, striking out five of the six batters he faced Sunday. It's the first of what figures to be 3-5 starts overall, and his IL stash ranking reflects it.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in elbow - on rehab assignment, expected to make 3-5 starts 2 Kenley Jansen Atlanta Braves RP irregular heartbeat - doing workouts, expected back July 12 3 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP stress fracture in rib cage - on rehab assignment, perhaps just one start to go 4 Ty France Seattle Mariners 1B strained elbow - could return this week 5 Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins 2B strained back - working out at spring facility 6 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS fractured wrist - cleared to begin swinging in a couple weeks, back by August? 7 Chris Bassitt New York Mets SP COVID-19 - hoping to be back Thursday 8 Nathan Eovaldi Boston Red Sox SP back inflammation - throwing again, may return over the weekend 9 Tyler Stephenson Cincinnati Reds C fractured thumb - began rehab assignment Monday, back this weekend

Also really difficult to drop 10 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH fractured thumb - underwent surgery, back by late August? 11 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF strained hamstring - began rehab assignment Monday 12 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B stress reaction in back - recently started batting practice, still weeks away 13 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP strained lat - on a throwing program, return unknown 14 Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C thumb surgery - back in late August at best 15 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B fractured foot - back in September? 16 Tyler Mahle Cincinnati Reds SP shoulder strain - says it's "not concerning at all" and expects to be back after the All-Star break

If you have to, you have to 17 Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox C back spasms - will begin rehab assignment Wednesday, return after the break 18 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle - baseball activities, but not yet running at full speed 19 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP strained shoulder - won't throw for 2-3 weeks, so mid-August? 20 Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP shoulder inflammation - hoping to miss the minimum, but not throwing yet