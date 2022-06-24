Happy Friday! The best day of the week is here and you've arrived, so now let's talk about some baseball. Thursday's action was on the lighter side and it was led by a few standout pitching performances that we're going to dive a bit deeper into below. Ok, just kidding Yankees fans. I'm not going to ignore your theatrical victory. The Yankees rallied back from down three runs in the ninth inning to win 7-6 with an Aaron Hicks three-run homer followed by a walk-off homer by this year's runaway MVP favorite Aaron Judge. The Yankees are entering a different stratosphere right now, winners of eight of their past 10 and 52 of their 70 total games.

Sluggers slugging

Kyle Schwarber hit home run No. 20 on Thursday and that makes two games in a row. This one put the Phillies ahead. He's batting just .218 but with 20 homers, 50 runs and 41 RBI -- plus three steals -- you'll take it.

Adley Rutschman went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three RBI on Thursday. His blast went 402-feet and it was the second home run of his career. Rutschman is getting it going now with nine hits, including seven extra-base hits, over his past seven games.

Yordan Alvarez is doing his best Judge impression on a nightly basis this month. He went 2 for 5 with a three run homer against the Yankees on Thursday. It was his 22nd home run of the year, four behind Judge. Alvarez is batting .317 with 46 runs and 54 RBI in addition to the 22 homers.

Montas flirts with a no-no

Frankie Montas flashed the kind of upside that Fantasy managers have been dreaming about for years -- the kind of magic Montas has been unable to sustain on a consistent basis. But on Thursday, he had it. Montas took a no-hitter into the 8th inning and someone ended up not even getting the win. Montas' eight shutout innings included two hits and two walks allowed with eight strikeouts. Montas brings his season ERA to 3.21.

Kershaw sharp in return

Clayton Kershaw was back on the mound for the Dodgers and delivered his first quality start since returning from the IL. Kershaw threw six innings of one-run ball against the Reds. He allowed seven hits, one walk and struck out 11. Kershaw is still filthy when healthy and he now has a 2.00 ERA on the season. But that's a big if-and-when situation. Given his lengthy injury history in recent years and his age, Kershaw is one of the best sell candidates out there. This is the time to cash in before any other IL stints.

Ray on a run

Robbie Ray is in rhythm over his past three starts and that carried over to Thursday night. He's starting to look more like the pitcher we saw on the Blue Jays and has now gone three straight starts allowing one earned run or fewer. On Thursday, Ray threw six innings of one-run ball with four hits and two walks allowed. He also struck out six.

Leftover quick hitters

Zach Plesac delivered his fifth straight quality start on Thursday. He's 65% rostered.

delivered his fifth straight quality start on Thursday. He's 65% rostered. Ranger Suarez is pitching a whole lot better lately and on Thursday went 7 1/3 innings allowing just two runs. He's 70% rostered.

is pitching a whole lot better lately and on Thursday went 7 1/3 innings allowing just two runs. He's 70% rostered. Four teams are playing only five games next week: the Mets, Tigers, Diamondbacks and Giants.

Three teams are playing eight games next week: The Guardians, Twins and Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa collected three hits on Thursday and has all of the sudden brought his average to .303 overall.

collected three hits on Thursday and has all of the sudden brought his average to .303 overall. Max Muncy hit his fifth homer but he's batting .170 on the season.

hit his fifth homer but he's batting .170 on the season. Cody Bellinger has quietly collected nine homers and nine steals. But he's also batting .213.

has quietly collected nine homers and nine steals. But he's also batting .213. Bryan Reynolds continued his torrid June with his 12th homer. That's his fifth this month.

News and lineup notes

