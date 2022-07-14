Happy Thursday, everyone! It's Dan Schneier here checking back in and thanking Chris Towers for the relief. He provided me with invaluable bullpen relief and that's something you can't say for several teams competing for their division or a wild-card spot. Although it might unofficially be Vinnie Pasquantino Week, as coined by Frank Stampfl and mentioned numerous times on Fantasy Baseball Today, there were several other players under 25 years old with massive prospect pedigree who made Wednesday night baseball their place to shine.

We'll dive into all of the action from Wednesday, but first make sure you're caught up on everything from the FBT team from Wednesday. Scott White dove into what it means to have speed demon prospect Esteury Ruiz arrive in the majors and nine other prospects you need to have on your radar now. You can find that here. He also had some fun re-drafting the first two rounds of a Fantasy Baseball draft to find out where breakouts like Julio Rodriguez and Sandy Alcantara would fit. You can find that here.

Ohtani's MVP case

If you polled baseball fans who also follow my Twitter account (a predominantly New York Giants focused account) they'd tell you that Aaron Judge is the lock for AL MVP and any other nominee is leaps and bounds behind him. But is that necessarily true anymore? Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani is on a 34-game tear that might be the most impactful and valuable 34-game performance from any player in the history of the sport if you think about it. Just look at how this looks on paper:

Ohtani has pitched to a 0.45 ERA with 58 strikeouts over these 34 days (39 2/3 innings pitched)

Ohtani has racked up a .287 batting average with a .393 on base percentage, a .604 slugging percentage and eight home runs in 29 games with the bat (over these 34 days).

Ohtani is also delivering MVP-esque performances that are changing the outcome of games. On Wednesday, Ohtani threw six innings of one-run ball and struck out 12. At the plate, his two-out, two-run triple came at a clutch moment and didn't leave runs on the board. He's my pick for AL MVP. Again.

Miranda and Soto stay hot

Chris Towers was pretty broken up about the FBT account receiving a slew of emails referring to Juan Soto as Juan Sucko, and these messages all started about 21 games ago. So I wasn't the least bit surprised to hear Chris lead Wednesday night's FBT with a profile highlighting just how good Soto has been since he was coined by an aggravated listener to be Juan Sucko. Soto is batting .333 with a ridiculous 27% walk rate and only an 11% strikeout rate in those 21 games. Despite the low strikeout rate, Soto has cracked six homers in that span.

Scott White was more excited about Jose Miranda making his way to the majors this past April than any analyst I read, but it was a bumpy start for the Twins mashing prospect. Miranda has seemed to right the ship though over his past 40 games. He went 3 for 5 with a three-run, walk-off homer against Josh Hader -- the Josh Hader -- on Wednesday night. This brought Miranda up to a .331 batting average with seven homers and 29 RBI through his past 40 games. Miranda is still just 29% rostered in CBS leagues and is available at first base and third base.

Waiver targets

Ramon Laureano hit his eighth homer on Wednesday. He's 40% rostered. He's 50% rostered

Eddie Rosario collected three hits and his second homer on Wednesday. He now has two homers and a steal in nine games since returning. He's 61% rostered.

Jo Adell got recalled with Mike Trout nursing an injury and responded by going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a steal. His Triple-A July was fantastic with four homers and four doubles. He's 30% rostered.

JT Brubaker threw seven innings of shutout ball and only allowed three hits -- with nine strikeouts -- on Wednesday. He's 12% rostered and has struck out 97 batters through 94 innings.

Ross Stripling has continued to excel since rejoining the rotation. He threw seven innings of two (unearned) run ball on Wednesday and only allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six. He has a 2.14 ERA since rejoining the rotation and is still just 50% rostered.

Injuries, news and notes