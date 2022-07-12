It's Vinnie Pasquantino Week at Fantasy Baseball Today, according to Frank Stampfl and Scott White, but it was Pasquantino's rookie teammate who was the big star in Monday's doubleheader. Let's get to that and everything else you need to know about from Monday's action straight away.

Bobby Witt Jr. deserves some praise

If you can remember all the way back to March, it was Bobby Witt, not Julio Rodriguez, who was viewed as the likeliest rookie to make the leap to first-round status. He hasn't lived up to that hype, and Rodriguez has clearly surpassed him in both 2022 and beyond value, but Witt's massive doubleheader Monday makes this a good opportunity to give him his due, too. Witt had six hits, two runs, three RBI, and three steals over the two games Monday, and while his overall line of .252/.297/.453 won't blow you away, it's not bad at all for a 22-year-old who played just 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Witt probably won't be a first-round pick next year, but if we're "disappointed" by a .250 hitter with a 25-homer, 30-steal pace, I can't wait to see what he does when he starts to live up to expectations.

Panic about Lance Lynn?

I've been pretty consistent about wanting to give Lynn some rope coming back from knee surgery, but I'd also like to see some improvement at some point, and that's the opposite of what we've seen. After giving up five runs in five innings in his last start, Lynn was tagged for eight in four innings Monday against the Guardians. He continues to trail last year's average fastball velocity by 1.5-2 mph, and his fastballs continue to get hit hard – he allowed four balls in play on his four-seamer tonight with an average exit velocity of 94.9 mph, which is brutal. He's neither getting strikeouts at an adequate rate (21.8%) nor suppressing hard contact (.386 expected wOBA on contact allowed, compared to a .319 mark last season). I still think Lynn can figure it out, but at this point, I'm sitting him until he shows some sign of his pre-injury form.

Waiver targets

Esteury Ruiz – Ruiz was added to the Padres taxi squad and is traveling to join the team in San Diego. That doesn't necessarily mean he's being called up, but it seems like a sign that it's probably imminent. Ruiz has utterly dominated the minors this season, hitting .333/.467/.560 with 60 – yes, 60 – steals in 77 games. I wrote about why you should be skeptical of minor-league steals totals last week Vinnie Pasquantino – On last Friday's podcast, we dubbed this Vinnie Pasquantino Week thanks to the Royals schedule, and he got the week started on the right foot, going 4 for 7 with a homer and two walks in the doubleheader Monday. Pasquantino is hitting just .213 in his first 14 games, but he's struck out just eight times (with nine walks) and has a 94.4 mph average exit velocity. There are reasons to think Pasquantino may not live up to his lofty expected stats, thanks to his pull-heavy approach from the left side as well as his distinct lack of foot speed, but he's showing strong skills as a hitter and deserves to be rostered in basically all leagues. Mitch Keller – Keller had arguably the best start of his season Monday, limiting the Marlins to one run in seven innings while striking out five and walking none. He did it while seeing his velocity drop quite a bit across the board, which raises an interesting question: Did his control improve because he wasn't throwing as hard? I'm skeptical, but it's worth keeping an eye on. He has a 3.88 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 44.1 innings in eight starts since returning to the rotation. Nolan Jones – Jones had another two hits plus four RBI Monday, and is now 7 for 13 with eight RBI in four games since joining the big-league club. The Guardians have yet to face a left-handed starter, so it's not clear if he's actually an everyday player, but he's done everything you could have asked so far. Trevor Rogers – There's more than a bit of blind faith here, but I still think Rogers could figure things out and go on a run, so Monday's start was a solid sign. Sure, he failed to record a quality start for the 16th time in 17 starts, which is astoundingly bad, but he also had seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings with 14 swinging strikes – seven of them on his slider. Rogers is still searching for the swing-and-miss stuff with his changeup, which is probably the biggest difference between his terrific 2021 and his dreadful 2022, but if he figures that out, I think he's going to go on a run. I'm buying where he's been dropped.

Injuries, news and notes

Call to the bullpen