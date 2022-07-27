Happy Wednesday, everyone! And it's an especially delightful one for this editor right here. If you've been following along at home to the Fantasy Baseball Today newsletter all season, you probably are well aware of my allegiances, so let's talk Subway Series! I know, I know -- there are other teams -- areas of the country outside of the Metropolitan -- but these are two of the best teams in baseball squaring off. Speaking of those Mets, they kicked off this Subway Series with a banger. The Yankees were the ones who actually got things kicked off -- with solo blasts from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo right away in the first inning. But it didn't take long for the Mets to fire back -- led by a Starling Marte homer and a big-time clutch hit from Pete Alonso. A four-strikeout and four-out save by Edwin Diaz closed the books, and now we get appointment television when Max Scherzer takes the mound in prime time for the next game in the series.

It's a good time to be a baseball fan for sure.

Below, we'll break down some key takeaways from Tuesday's action.

Lopez shines in trade deadline showcase

Pablo Lopez has been one of the hottest names you'll keep hearing around the coming trade deadline -- and if he wants a change of scenery, he sure put on a fun showcase Tuesday night. Lopez racked up a career-high 11 strikeouts and he was absolutely delivering it -- especially with his curveball that he threw a season-high 14% of the time. This pitch has treated him very well, albeit over a limited sample size.

Lopez finished the outing with seven innings of two-hit ball and allowed just one earned run and zero walks. He induced 18 swinging strikes -- seven on the fastball, six on the changeup and three on the curveball. Pretty nasty stuff.

Lopez also looked jacked up for this one on the mound and the velocity was up on the fastball, curveball and on the cutter. Is it possible the budding young ace is looking for a change of scenery and maybe a little more run support? And an organization that will spend to build around him? Lopez had delivered a 4.60 ERA in his eight starts coming into this one but hopefully has now righted the ship. He stands strong on the season overall after his torrid start -- with a 3.03 ERA.

Clever outing indeed

Mike Clevinger could very well be primed for a breakout second half if what he delivered on the mound Tuesday is a sign of things to come. Clevinger threw seven innings of two-run ball and allowed just six hits and one walk while striking out five. Clevinger could very well be gearing up for a big second half with a good Padres team behind him and a lineup that will only get better as the season moves forward. He now has totaled a 3.38 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings. Perhaps most importantly for Clevinger, it's a contract year.

Other quick hitters from Tuesday

Hunter Greene looked good on Tuesday -- 6.1 innings with two earned runs allowed and six strikeouts. His velocity was up, but his ERA is still at 5.59 for the season. He feels like a potential post-hype sleeper down the line in 2023.

Jose Miranda continues to sneakily produce. He racked up three hits, two doubles and two RBI on Tuesday. After struggling with the Mendoza line for parts of the beginning of this season, he has brought his average all the way up to .271.

Ramon Urias continues to get on base with his 11th homer on Tuesday. For those counting at home, that marks 11 homers in 66 games -- a 25 homer pace over 150 games. His on-fire July consists of a .397 average, five homers and 18 RBI. He's 41% rostered with eligibility at 2B, 3B and SS.

Is April hero Steven Kwan back? He racked up three hits and his seventh stolen base on Tuesday. He has batted .330 since the start of June -- the 10th-best batting average in the MLB. He's 49% rostered.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

