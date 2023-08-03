You may have noticed a certain period just passed in which an inordinate number of players changed teams. You may have also noticed that not all of these players were already known to you. Some were, in fact, prospects, and as the term would imply, there's only much that can be known about them.

But if they're of interest to major-league teams, they may be of interest to you, particularly if you play in a Dynasty league. So in lieu of my usual Prospects Report detailing the prospects on the verge of a big-league call-up (or doing something else of note), I thought it might make sense to take a closer look at the ones moved at the deadline, specifically by organizing them into a top 10.

Because if there's one thing we can't have too much of, it's prospect rankings.

All statistics have been updated through Tuesday, Aug. 1.

AAA: .238 BA (265 AB), 11 HR, .783 AB, 42 BB, 65 K

(Acquired from the Rays in the Aaron Civale deal)

Manzardo's numbers at Triple-A this year belie his upside as a hitter, which is better expressed by his .327 batting average and 1.043 OPS between High-A and Double-A last year. If you like Vinnie Pasquantino, you should also like Manzardo, whose premium exit velocities and batting eye have been on display even during his struggles.

AA: .312 BA (366 AB), 7 HR, 42 SB, .821 OPS, 37 BB, 76 K

(Acquired from the Rangers in the Max Scherzer deal)

The "not Ronald Acuna, but maybe Ozzie Albies" talk is a bit too convenient for my liking, and there's a danger in overestimating the 5-foot-8 infielder's power potential because of his last name. But his bat-to-ball skills and stolen-base prowess are both well established by now, and he's a versatile defender to boot.

3. Drew Gilbert, OF, Mets

A+/AA: .274 BA (310 AB), 12 HR, 10 SB, .822 OPS, 39 BB, 67 K

(Acquired from the Astros in the Justin Verlander deal)

The 28th pick in the draft last year, Gilbert rocketed up rank lists when he hit .361 with six homers in 21 games at High-A. His move up to Double-A has sobered everyone up, but there's still a lot to like for the 5-foot-9 outfielder, whose energetic style of play and borderline power/speed profile remind me of Shane Victorino.

AA: .244 BA (271 AB), 3 HR, .706 AB, 56 BB, 55 K

(Acquired from the Angels in the Lucas Giolito deal)

Quero would probably have more shine if the Angels hadn't moved him so aggressively, skipping him past High-A after he hit .312 with 17 homers and a .965 OPS at Low-A last year. He has a lot of work to do still, particularly on the defensive side, but he's better off in an organization that doesn't have a Logan O'Hoppe standing in his way.

5. Jake Eder, SP, White Sox

A-/AA: 2-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 48 K

(Acquired from the Marlins in the Jake Burger deal)

A product of the vaunted Vanderbilt program, Eder took the prospect world by storm two years ago with a 1.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 at Double-A in what was, believe it or not, his professional debut. Tommy John surgery took the wind out of those sails, but he's back at Double-A and showing signs of coming around with 18 strikeouts in his last 10 2/3 innings.

6. Ryan Clifford, OF, Mets

A-/A+: .291 BA (306 AB), 18 HR, .919 OPS, 46 BB, 89 K

(Acquired from the Astros in the Justin Verlander deal)

Clifford is the quintessential lefty slugger who'll have to work to overcome platoon concerns and a limited defensive profile (likely confining him to either left field or first base). But he's turning heads in A-Ball, at least, and has enough projection remaining at age 20 to justify a glass-half-full approach.

7. Nick Nastrini, SP, White Sox

A+/AA: 6-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 116 2/3 IP, 55 BB, 169 K

(Acquired from the Dodgers in the Lance Lynn deal)

Nastrini was easy to lose in a Dodgers system that's bursting with power right-handers in the middle levels, and you can't help but wonder why he's the one they were willing to give up for Lance Lynn. His strikeout numbers will get more attention in the White Sox system, but he'll need to cut down on the walks before he's a surefire Dynasty asset.

AAA: .354 BA (257 AB), 16 HR, 1.065 OPS, 39 BB, 40 K

(Acquired from the Diamondbacks in the Paul Sewald deal)

The only one of these prospects with any major-league experience, Canzone seems like he'll be used as a platoon bat for the Mariners right away but may struggle to become anything more. His Triple-A numbers are absurd, which owes something to him being a 25-year-old playing half his games at hitter-friendly Reno, but the exit velocity readings are considerable enough to take his prospect standing seriously.

AA: .314 BA (370 AB), 15 HR, 8 SB, .891 OPS, 35 BB, 98 K

(Acquired from the Rangers in the Jordan Montgomery deal)

My biggest quibble with Saggese prior to this trade was that I didn't see a path for him with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager locked up long-term, but now it's easier to see the glass half full. His tools are nothing to write home about, but he excels at elevating the ball to his pull side, which could make him another Spencer Steer.

10. Cesar Prieto, 2B, Cardinals

AA/AAA: .349 BA (335 AB), 6 HR, 7 SB, .868 OPS, 23 BB, 27 K

(Acquired from the Orioles in the Jack Flaherty deal)

Even going back to his days in Cuba, Prieto has sold out hard for contact, and his batting averages tell you how that's gone for him. It's such an usual skill set in today's game that it's hard to predict where he goes from here, but hey, Luis Arraez has made it work.

Bonus: Ryan Bliss, 2B, Mariners

AA/AAA: .332 BA (349 AB), 13 HR, 35 SB, .947 OPS, 29 BB, 67 K

(Acquired from the Diamondbacks in the Paul Sewald deal)

I wanted to limit this list to 10 but felt like Bliss' considerable stat line warranted a mention. It's suspicious to me that he only became a productive hitter once he reached Double-A Amarillo, which is notoriously hitter-friendly. Standing just 5-foot-6, his power is almost certainly a mirage, but we'll see how he fares in the Mariners system.