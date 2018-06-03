Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 11 peg Joe Musgrove, Nathan Eovaldi as sleepers

It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week 11 (June 4-10).

In a week's time, we go from having nearly 50 two-start options in Fantasy to ... about half that.

So fear not if you don't have any on your roster. Week 11 (June 4-10) will be like that for many. And while you could go hunting for a sleeper, the matchups don't make for any obvious choices. Joe Musgrove and Nathan Eovaldi, both recently back from the DL, are my favorites among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but it's more about what they've done than who they're facing. And with three starts between them, what they've done carries only so much weight.

Still, if you're hurting for an extra start, they're the best you can do off the waiver wire. Others like Kyle Freeland, Jose Urena and Clayton Richard have at least one favorable matchup ahead and might be worth a roll of the dice in points leagues, but if you're pressed for roster spots, don't even bother. I only feel great -- as in start them in all formats -- about the first 12 on this list.

Two-start pitchers for Week 11
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEvs. MILat DET
2Luis Severino, NYYat DETat NYM
3James Paxton, SEAat HOUat TB
4Carlos Martinez, STLvs. MIAat CIN
5Dallas Keuchel, HOUvs. SEAat TEX
6Kyle Hendricks, CHCvs. PHIvs. PIT
7Sean Newcomb, ATLat SDat LAD
8Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSvs. DETvs. CHW
9Sean Manaea, OAKat TEXvs. KC
10Ross Stripling, LAD*at PITvs. ATL
11Fernando Romero, MINvs. CHWvs. LAA
12Joe Musgrove, PIT*vs. LADat CHC
13Julio Teheran, ATLat SDat LAD
14Nathan Eovaldi, TBat WASvs. SEA
15Zack Godley, ARIat SFat COL
16Junior Guerra, MILat CLEat PHI
17Kyle Freeland, COLat CINvs. ARI
18Reynaldo Lopez, CHWat MINat BOS
19Danny Duffy, KCat LAAat OAK
20Jose Urena, MIAat STLvs. SD
21Clayton Richard, SDvs. ATLat MIA
22Domingo German, NYY*at DETat NYM
23Alex Cobb, BALat NYMat TOR
24Zach Eflin, PHIat CHCvs. MIL
25Brad Keller, KC*at LAAat OAK
26Marco Estrada, TORvs. NYYvs. BAL
27Mike Fiers, DETvs. NYYvs. CLE
28Matt Moore, TEXvs. OAKvs. HOU
29Derek Holland, SFvs. ARIat WAS
30Sal Romano, CINvs. COLvs. STL
31Artie Lewicki, DET*at BOSvs. CLE

*RP-eligible

