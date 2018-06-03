Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 11 peg Joe Musgrove, Nathan Eovaldi as sleepers
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week 11 (June 4-10).
In a week's time, we go from having nearly 50 two-start options in Fantasy to ... about half that.
So fear not if you don't have any on your roster. Week 11 (June 4-10) will be like that for many. And while you could go hunting for a sleeper, the matchups don't make for any obvious choices. Joe Musgrove and Nathan Eovaldi, both recently back from the DL, are my favorites among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but it's more about what they've done than who they're facing. And with three starts between them, what they've done carries only so much weight.
Still, if you're hurting for an extra start, they're the best you can do off the waiver wire. Others like Kyle Freeland, Jose Urena and Clayton Richard have at least one favorable matchup ahead and might be worth a roll of the dice in points leagues, but if you're pressed for roster spots, don't even bother. I only feel great -- as in start them in all formats -- about the first 12 on this list.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 11
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|vs. MIL
|at DET
|2
|Luis Severino, NYY
|at DET
|at NYM
|3
|James Paxton, SEA
|at HOU
|at TB
|4
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|vs. MIA
|at CIN
|5
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|vs. SEA
|at TEX
|6
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|vs. PHI
|vs. PIT
|7
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|at SD
|at LAD
|8
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|vs. DET
|vs. CHW
|9
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|at TEX
|vs. KC
|10
|Ross Stripling, LAD*
|at PIT
|vs. ATL
|11
|Fernando Romero, MIN
|vs. CHW
|vs. LAA
|12
|Joe Musgrove, PIT*
|vs. LAD
|at CHC
|13
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at SD
|at LAD
|14
|Nathan Eovaldi, TB
|at WAS
|vs. SEA
|15
|Zack Godley, ARI
|at SF
|at COL
|16
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|at CLE
|at PHI
|17
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|at CIN
|vs. ARI
|18
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|at MIN
|at BOS
|19
|Danny Duffy, KC
|at LAA
|at OAK
|20
|Jose Urena, MIA
|at STL
|vs. SD
|21
|Clayton Richard, SD
|vs. ATL
|at MIA
|22
|Domingo German, NYY*
|at DET
|at NYM
|23
|Alex Cobb, BAL
|at NYM
|at TOR
|24
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|at CHC
|vs. MIL
|25
|Brad Keller, KC*
|at LAA
|at OAK
|26
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|vs. NYY
|vs. BAL
|27
|Mike Fiers, DET
|vs. NYY
|vs. CLE
|28
|Matt Moore, TEX
|vs. OAK
|vs. HOU
|29
|Derek Holland, SF
|vs. ARI
|at WAS
|30
|Sal Romano, CIN
|vs. COL
|vs. STL
|31
|Artie Lewicki, DET*
|at BOS
|vs. CLE
*RP-eligible
