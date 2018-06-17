Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 13 identify Domingo German and Dylan Covey as sleepers

One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according to Scott White, you're probably adding him for the long haul.

Certainly no shortage of high-end two-start pitchers here in Week 13 (June 18-24). In fact, the number of must-start options goes a dozen deep.

But among them is a pitcher who's still available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues even though he's coming off back-to-back quality starts with nine strikeouts or more and has the second-highest swinging-strike rate in baseball.

I'm talking about Domingo German, whose upside has been overshadowed by his 5.23 ERA. I think you pick him up this week and hold on to him forever. I also like Dylan Covey as a sleeper, if only in points leagues. He has the best ground-ball rate in baseball, which gives him a high floor even if the WHIP and strikeouts don't measure up. It makes him a perfect pitcher to stream in a format that emphasizes volume over efficiency. 

Officially, I consider the top 12 here to be must-starts in Fantasy. Kenta Maeda is a little risky fresh off the DL, but he has big strikeout potential and one especially favorable matchup. The next three -- Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales and Caleb Smith -- are also advisable in points leagues, and if I was looking to maximize starts, I might go as far down as Mike Montgomery at 21.

Two-start pitchers for Week 13
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Chris Sale, BOSat MINvs. SEA
2Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. TBvs. KC
3Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. CHWvs. DET
4Jacob deGrom, NYMat COLvs. LAD
5Zack Greinke, ARIat LAAat PIT
6Mike Clevinger, CLEvs. CHWvs. DET
7Jose Berrios, MINvs. BOSvs. TEX
8Miles Mikolas, STLat PHIat MIL
9Jameson Taillon, PITvs. MILvs. ARI
10Nick Pivetta, PHIvs. STLat WAS
11Domingo German, NYY*vs. SEAat TB
12Kenta Maeda, LADat CHCat NYM
13Luke Weaver, STLat PHIat MIL
14Marco Gonzales, SEAat NYYat BOS
15Caleb Smith, MIA*at SFat COL
16Sonny Gray, NYYat WASat TB
17Jaime Barria, LAAvs. ARIvs. TOR
18Carlos Rodon, CHWat CLEvs. OAK
19Dylan Covey, CHWat CLEvs. OAK
20Jhoulys Chacin, MILat PITvs. STL
21Mike Montgomery, CHC*vs. LADat CIN
22Tyler Anderson, COLvs. NYMvs. MIA
23Dereck Rodriguez, SFvs. MIAvs. SD
24Freddy Peralta, MILat PITvs. STL
25Andrew Suarez, SFvs. MIAvs. SD
26Bartolo Colon, TEXat KCat MIN
27Eric Lauer, SDvs. OAKat SF
28German Marquez, COLvs. NYMvs. MIA
29Tyler Chatwood, CHCvs. LADat CIN
30Jason Vargas, NYMat COLvs. LAD
31Ian Kennedy, KCvs. TEXat HOU
32Paul Blackburn, OAKat SDat CHW
33Trevor Williams, PITvs. MILvs. ARI
34Sal Romano, CINvs. DETvs. CHC
35David Hess, BAL*at WASat ATL
36Jaime Garcia, TORvs. ATLat LAA
37Erick Fedde, WASvs. NYYvs. PHI
38Wilmer Font, TB*at HOUvs. NYY

*RP-eligible

