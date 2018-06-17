Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 13 identify Domingo German and Dylan Covey as sleepers

More Fantasy Baseball: Week 13 sleeper hitters | Bullpen Report | Waiver Wire

Certainly no shortage of high-end two-start pitchers here in Week 13 (June 18-24). In fact, the number of must-start options goes a dozen deep.

But among them is a pitcher who's still available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues even though he's coming off back-to-back quality starts with nine strikeouts or more and has the second-highest swinging-strike rate in baseball.

I'm talking about Domingo German, whose upside has been overshadowed by his 5.23 ERA. I think you pick him up this week and hold on to him forever. I also like Dylan Covey as a sleeper, if only in points leagues. He has the best ground-ball rate in baseball, which gives him a high floor even if the WHIP and strikeouts don't measure up. It makes him a perfect pitcher to stream in a format that emphasizes volume over efficiency.

Officially, I consider the top 12 here to be must-starts in Fantasy. Kenta Maeda is a little risky fresh off the DL, but he has big strikeout potential and one especially favorable matchup. The next three -- Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales and Caleb Smith -- are also advisable in points leagues, and if I was looking to maximize starts, I might go as far down as Mike Montgomery at 21.

Two-start pitchers for Week 13 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Chris Sale, BOS at MIN vs. SEA 2 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. TB vs. KC 3 Trevor Bauer, CLE vs. CHW vs. DET 4 Jacob deGrom, NYM at COL vs. LAD 5 Zack Greinke, ARI at LAA at PIT 6 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. CHW vs. DET 7 Jose Berrios, MIN vs. BOS vs. TEX 8 Miles Mikolas, STL at PHI at MIL 9 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. MIL vs. ARI 10 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. STL at WAS 11 Domingo German, NYY* vs. SEA at TB 12 Kenta Maeda, LAD at CHC at NYM 13 Luke Weaver, STL at PHI at MIL 14 Marco Gonzales, SEA at NYY at BOS 15 Caleb Smith, MIA* at SF at COL 16 Sonny Gray, NYY at WAS at TB 17 Jaime Barria, LAA vs. ARI vs. TOR 18 Carlos Rodon, CHW at CLE vs. OAK 19 Dylan Covey, CHW at CLE vs. OAK 20 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL at PIT vs. STL 21 Mike Montgomery, CHC* vs. LAD at CIN 22 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. NYM vs. MIA 23 Dereck Rodriguez, SF vs. MIA vs. SD 24 Freddy Peralta, MIL at PIT vs. STL 25 Andrew Suarez, SF vs. MIA vs. SD 26 Bartolo Colon, TEX at KC at MIN 27 Eric Lauer, SD vs. OAK at SF 28 German Marquez, COL vs. NYM vs. MIA 29 Tyler Chatwood, CHC vs. LAD at CIN 30 Jason Vargas, NYM at COL vs. LAD 31 Ian Kennedy, KC vs. TEX at HOU 32 Paul Blackburn, OAK at SD at CHW 33 Trevor Williams, PIT vs. MIL vs. ARI 34 Sal Romano, CIN vs. DET vs. CHC 35 David Hess, BAL* at WAS at ATL 36 Jaime Garcia, TOR vs. ATL at LAA 37 Erick Fedde, WAS vs. NYY vs. PHI 38 Wilmer Font, TB* at HOU vs. NYY

*RP-eligible