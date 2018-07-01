Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15 identify Kyle Gibson, Nathan Eovaldi as sleepers

Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely advisable? Our Scott White weighs in.

Week 15 (July 2-8) is one of those weeks that really puts to test just how committed you are to fitting as many starts into one lineup as possible.

Of the 36 pitchers listed here, most (perhaps as many as 26) you could at least make the argument for using, particularly in a points league where a negative outcome doesn't always result in a negative score.

But how many are actually advisable? For how many could you reasonably justify sitting a quality one-start option like Cole Hamels, Mike Foltynewicz or Shane Bieber? I'm limiting that number to 15.

That top 15 includes two pitchers owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues: Domingo German and Kyle Gibson. Both are coming off missteps, but both have at least one favorable matchup of their two and favorable swing-and-miss tendencies.

The next six, Nos. 16-21, I'd be willing to consider, but only in points leagues. Their upside is just as notable as their downside, and why jeopardize ERA and WHIP for a few extra strikeouts? Still, Nathan Eovaldi especially looks like a favorable pickup with tasty matchups against the Marlins and Mets.

Two-start pitchers for Week 15
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEat KCvs. OAK
2Max Scherzer, WASvs. BOSvs. MIA
3Zack Greinke, ARIvs. STLvs. SD
4Carlos Martinez, STLat ARIat SF
5Rick Porcello, BOSat WASat KC
6Madison Bumgarner, SFat COLvs. STL
7Jack Flaherty, STLat ARIat SF
8Robbie Ray, ARIvs. STLvs. SD
9Sean Newcomb, ATLat NYYat MIL
10Tanner Roark, WASvs. BOSvs. MIA
11Domingo German, NYY*vs. ATLat TOR
12Alex Wood, LADvs. PITat LAA
13Kyle Gibson, MINat MILvs. BAL
14Andrew Heaney, LAAat SEAvs. LAD
15Michael Fulmer, DETat CHCvs. TEX
16Dallas Keuchel, HOUat TEXvs. CHW
17Brent Suter, MILvs. MINvs. ATL
18Kyle Freeland, COLvs. SFat SEA
19Junior Guerra, MILvs. MINvs. ATL
20Nathan Eovaldi, TBat MIAat NYM
21Luis Castillo, CINvs. CHWat CHC
22Clayton Richard, SDat OAKat ARI
23Nick Kingham, PITat LADvs. PHI
24Jake Odorizzi, MINat MILvs. BAL
25Wade LeBlanc, SEA*vs. LAAvs. COL
26Anibal Sanchez, ATL*at NYYat MIL
27Jake Junis, KCvs. CLEvs. BOS
28Chris Stratton, SFat COLvs. STL
29Mike Fiers, DETat TORvs. TEX
30Wei-Yin Chen, MIAvs. TBat WAS
31James Shields, CHWat CINat HOU
32Elieser Hernandez, MIA*vs. TBat WAS
33Ryan Borucki, TOR*vs. DETvs. NYY
34Austin Bibens-Dirkx, TEX*vs. HOUat DET
35Lucas Giolito, CHWat CINat HOU
36Alex Cobb, BALat PHIat MIN

