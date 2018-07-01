Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15 identify Kyle Gibson, Nathan Eovaldi as sleepers

More: Week 15 sleeper hitters | Prospects Report | Dynasty risers, fallers

Week 15 (July 2-8) is one of those weeks that really puts to test just how committed you are to fitting as many starts into one lineup as possible.

Of the 36 pitchers listed here, most (perhaps as many as 26) you could at least make the argument for using, particularly in a points league where a negative outcome doesn't always result in a negative score.

But how many are actually advisable? For how many could you reasonably justify sitting a quality one-start option like Cole Hamels, Mike Foltynewicz or Shane Bieber? I'm limiting that number to 15.

That top 15 includes two pitchers owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues: Domingo German and Kyle Gibson. Both are coming off missteps, but both have at least one favorable matchup of their two and favorable swing-and-miss tendencies.

The next six, Nos. 16-21, I'd be willing to consider, but only in points leagues. Their upside is just as notable as their downside, and why jeopardize ERA and WHIP for a few extra strikeouts? Still, Nathan Eovaldi especially looks like a favorable pickup with tasty matchups against the Marlins and Mets.

*RP-eligible