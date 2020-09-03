Watch Now: Highlights: Braves at Red Sox ( 1:12 )

Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson homered three times Tuesday. Braves outfielder Adam Duvall homered three times Wednesday. Both are rostered in so few leagues (15 and 8 percent, respectively) that they demand attention here just by virtue of being so available.

But there's a reason I glossed over Dickerson's performance in Wednesday morning's edition of Waiver Wire, beyond just there being a boatload of exciting alternatives that particular day, and it's the same reason I hesitate to offer a full-throated endorsement of Duvall here. I don't think either has the potential to make more than a modest contribution to your Fantasy team.

We discussed two exciting young pitchers, the debut of the "Stink-O-Meter" and Wednesday's action on Thursday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

It doesn't mean they don't have their strengths or can't be some measure of useful. Duvall has twice been a 30-homer man, back in 2016 and 2017, and Dickerson had an .820 OPS as a part-timer last year. But nothing in their underlying data suggests they've unlocked some new level of skill that has lain dormant until this latest power binge. Both are on the wrong side of 30, after all. Plus, it's not like their year-to-date numbers look particularly impressive following their big performance.

Alex Dickerson SF • LF • 12 2020 season BA .268 HR 7 OPS .885 AB 97 K 20 View Profile

Adam Duvall ATL • LF • 23 2020 season BA .250 HR 8 OPS .816 AB 100 K 31 View Profile

Granted, Dickerson's are a little better than Duvall's, but for a guy who plays exclusively against righties, it'll take more than an .886 OPS to move the needle.

I'm not suggesting their rostership shouldn't rise at all. If they stay hot, they can be of some use in the home run category, as is true for most every player in today's hitting environment. But when it comes to prioritizing pickups, both rank fairly low for me.

Let's see who ranks higher ...