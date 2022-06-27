Two of the best at their position are all thumbs right now.

That's what they'll be attending to, anyway, for the next couple months. Reigning home run champ Salvador Perez underwent surgery over the weekend to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, the one that already put him on the IL once this season. He'll miss the next eight weeks. Meanwhile, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb when he was hit by a pitch Saturday. He could miss as many as eight weeks himself.

Those are two big blows in Fantasy -- especially Harper, who was again putting up easy first-round numbers despite playing with UCL damage in his elbow. Perez had been more of a disappointment, but as long as he was healthy, it was only a matter of time before he brought the wrecking ball. It's not like you could do much better at catcher regardless.

But now, you'll have to try. In some ways, replacing Perez will be easier than replacing Harper because you were already accustomed to a modest level of production (even if there was the hope for more). I'll offer up a few replacements at each position before getting into our usual weekend fare.

First, catcher:

The most straightforward solution would be Perez's direct replacement in Kansas City, MJ Melendez, but he's already 73 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He and Perez had been splitting time between catcher and DH, which goes to show you his offensive potential. Though he's slumped recently, the underlying indicators remain strong.

Another preseason prospect, Gabriel Moreno, was called up more recently and is still fairly available, being only 52 percent rostered. He's been playing less consistently but could send Alejandro Kirk to DH more often if he catches fire. The power has been slow to come around, but the hit tool is as good as advertised. Most impressively, he has struck out just twice in 10 games.

William Contreras (69 percent rostered) and Mitch Garver (60 percent) remain exciting possibilities, but each comes with baggage. Contreras hasn't been playing as much over the past couple weeks with Marcell Ozuna settling in at DH and Travis d'Arnaud at catcher. Garver is limited to DH duties until he has surgery to correct a forearm issue, and his attempts to play through it may be inhibiting him at the plate.

Among those more widely available, Christian Vazquez (57 percent) is a boring but reliable choice, making contact at a high rate while taking on a big workload for the Red Sox. Jose Trevino (34 percent) has been surprisingly productive for the Yankees and could remain so in a strong lineup. Jorge Alfaro (26 percent) has begun to live up to his power potential with the Padres, but he remains an erratic hitter with sporadic playing time.

Next, outfield:

Alex Kirilloff, still just 62 percent rostered, is the clear upside play. A bad wrist has stifled his production in previous big-league stints, but he was obliterating Triple-A pitching prior to his recent call-up. That call-up appears to have slowed his momentum, but he has a big eight-game week coming up and is the best hope of any possible waiver claim to put up stud numbers.

The Statcast numbers -- namely the 95th percentile average exit velocity -- have been excellent for Tommy Pham all along, and the forward-facing numbers have begun to measure up lately. He's batting .265 with five homers, two steals and an .829 OPS so far in June and remains just 63 percent rostered.

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez has hit a combined 40 homers in 162 games between two minor-league stops the past two years, and he has made plenty of hard contact since reaching the majors in late May. So far, he has just two home runs to show for it, which may be why he's just 33 percent rostered, but as long as he keeps the strikeouts in check (he has so far), more will come. It's worth pointing out he doesn't walk much either.

Finally, here are the players who made a case to be added this weekend ...