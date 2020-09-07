Watch Now: Highlights: Yankees at Orioles ( 1:40 )

On the spectrum of 2020 pitching debuts, Dean Kremer's Sunday against the Yankees ranks up there.

Here are the highlights:

And here's an appropriate GIF reaction:

Let's be honest: Umpire C.B. Bucknor's strike three calls stole the show in those highlights, but the pitches looked nice, too. And when you consider Kremer allowed just one hit in his six innings of work, striking out seven, well, the debut, statistically speaking, looks a lot like Ian Anderson's. It was especially noteworthy for the pitcher who led all the minor leagues in strikeouts in 2018, compiling a 2.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 between two levels.

Of course, Kremer did get only eight swinging strikes on those 88 pitches. Perhaps it's because hitters took so many called third strikes, allowing Bucknor to strut his own stuff, but nonetheless, it's not a great number. And here's an even worse one: Kremer threw only 53.4 percent of those 88 pitches for strikes, indicating control issues beyond just the three walks. It's also worth noting he's not some top-flight prospect, barely cracking the Orioles' top 10 on most preseason lists. He wasn't as successful in the minors last year either, delivering a 3.72 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.7 K/9.

But hey, he does have a high-spin fastball, a GIF-worthy curveball and an interesting enough minor-league track record to deserve a pickup after such a strong debut, and seeing as he's rostered in only 3 percent of leagues, it's a flier you can take everywhere. Just recognize that he has a little more to prove than, say, Anderson, Sixto Sanchez or Triston McKenzie.

Here are some other pickups from the weekend: