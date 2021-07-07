Remember when it seemed like Vidal Brujan might actually beat Wander Franco to the majors? It didn't ultimately happen, of course, but reports of the Rays' No. 2 prospect arriving just two weeks after their No. 1 prospect shouldn't have been so surprising considering.

And yet when the news broke Tuesday that Brujan would be recalled for the Rays' doubleheader Wednesday and likely stick around as an injury replacement for Manuel Margot, it nonetheless caught me off guard. I had just finished writing the latest Prospects Report, in which I concluded that the 23-year-old's promotion was no longer imminent given how badly he had struggled in June.

How wrong I was, apparently not accounting enough for Margot's strained hamstring. Though naturally a second baseman, Brujan has played all three outfield positions at Triple-A Durham this year, as well as shortstop and third base. If he's also claiming Margot's lineup spot, he should pick up outfield eligibility in no time.

How do we rank Vidal Brujan, Brendan Rodgers, Jed Lowrie and David Fletcher moving forward? We also talk Orlando Arcia and replacing Yasmani Grandal on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

But just because I got the timeline wrong doesn't mean my logic was flawed. Brujan has been nothing short of dreadful since the start of June, batting .210 (21 for 100) with only two of his nine home runs. Though he began to come out of it a little in July, it still raises the question of what we can reasonably expect from him during his first big-league stint, particularly in the power department. Remember, power wasn't considered a part of his profile until he exploded for seven home runs in May. Even if his June struggles aren't to be believed totally, what about that one aspect of them?

Just what are we supposed to make of this guy in Fantasy?

